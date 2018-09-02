Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 players United should target in winter to end their woes

Navnil Das
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.67K   //    02 Sep 2018, 12:23 IST

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

3 games into the season, United find themselves in an uncomfortable situation. They have scraped through to a win, lost to a weaker team in Brighton and have been thrashed at home 3-0 by Tottenham. Mourinho is visibly under pressure. But the Board plays a significant role in this struggle. They did not approve of the players Mourinho wanted as they considered the investment was short term. But United's present woes have highlighted the need for new signings. Here is a list of 4 players United could ideally target in the Winter transfer window :

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

1. Harry Maguire

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

After a solid performance in the World Cup, interest in Harry Maguire peaked. United was reportedly interested in signing Maguire. But the £75 million price quoted by the Foxes made the hierarchy decide against pursuing the Centre-Back.

United previously had a chance to sign Maguire from Hull City for just £15 million. They might just have to shell out 5 times the price if they are to sign him now.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Douglas Costa Toby Alderweireld Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Navnil Das
CONTRIBUTOR
5 Last-Minute Signings Jose Mourinho Should Have Made
RELATED STORY
3 Players Manchester United Need To Sign In January
RELATED STORY
4 ways Manchester United can bounce back
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United close in on their top target
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United should target this summer
RELATED STORY
4 Players Manchester United Should sign
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham: 4 mistakes by Mourinho...
RELATED STORY
3 Ways in which Zinedine Zidane can bring Manchester...
RELATED STORY
4 ways Manchester United could salvage their season
RELATED STORY
5 defenders Manchester United failed to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us