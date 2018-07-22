Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 players Wenger should not have sold at Arsenal

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.32K   //    22 Jul 2018, 12:30 IST

Huddersfield Town v Arsenal - Premier League
Huddersfield Town v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsene Wenger's time as the Gunners boss came to an end after 22 years. It made him the longest-serving manager in the history of Premier League and also in any of the four professional divisions in English football.

During his tenure at the club, Wenger has led them to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups titles. He also built the famous Invincibles side which has won the league title in 2003/04 without losing a single game.

One major silverware that eluded Wenger was the UEFA Champions League. Arsenal lost to Barcelona in 2006 final, which turned out to be the only Champions League final for Arsene Wenger.

Wenger has made some great signings at the club. Players like Cesc Fabregas, Nicolas Anelka, Gilberto Silva, Sol Campbell, Robert Pires, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, and many more have arrived at the club during his reign.

However, he has also made some big mistakes in the transfer market by letting some of his big players leave.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 players Wenger should not have sold at Arsenal.

#5 Alexis Sanchez

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Arsenal signed the Chilean star in 2014 after he was deemed surplus at the Camp Nou. Alexis Sanchez had three good seasons with Barcelona and his last season, in particular, was phenomenal with 19 goals and 10 assists in La Liga.

Alexis Sanchez turned out to be a huge hit at the Emirates. During his three-and-a-half years tenure at the club, the 29-year-old has scored 60 goals in 122 Premier League appearances for Arsenal.

His returns of 0.47 goals per game for Arsenal was mighty impressive for a player who played mostly as an attacking midfielder or a winger. He has single-handedly won games at the Emirates and developed into one of the best-attacking players in Europe.

Sanchez left for Manchester United in January 2018 after his contract negotiations failed. Arsenal felt his absence immediately as they finished sixth in the 2017/18 Premier League season.

