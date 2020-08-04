It has been yet another poor season for West Ham United. The East London club struggled throughout the season and looked a shadow of the side that finished tenth in the previous season. If not for the arrival of David Moyes, the Hammers could have gone back to the Championship.

After securing Premier League football for next season with a 16th-placed finish in the recently-concluded campaign, West Ham should now look to make big changes to their underperforming squad. While there have been quite a few positives under Moyes, the Hammers still look in need of quality additions.

With that in mind, here are five players that West Ham should look to offload in the summer.

5 players West Ham should offload this summer

#1 Albian Ajeti

Albian Ajeti

It has been a season to forget for the young Albian Ajeti. The 23-year-old arrived in London with a reputation as a prolific goalscorer. However, he failed to find the net in any of his 12 appearances for West Ham.

Despite having been provided with ample opportunities by David Moyes and his predecessor Manuel Pellegrini, the Switzerland international failed to make full use of his chances. With Michael Antonio and Sebastian Haller also fit and available, Ajeti has gone further down the pecking order.

Still only 23, the striker is far from his peak years but could command a decent transfer fee.

#2 Roberto Jimenez

Roberto

Another player signed by West Ham last summer, Roberto Jimenez arrived at the East London club on a free transfer as a replacement for Adrian. However, things quickly started to go downhill for the goalkeeper after he was thrust into first-team action following an injury to Lukasz Fabianski.

With Roberto in goal, the Hammers conceded 21 goals in ten appearances and won just a single match. The Spaniard's woeful performances were the beginning of the end for Pellegrini's tenure at the club. New manager David Moyes, who identified the problem, re-signed Darren Randolph and sent Roberto on loan.

It is evident that Moyes doesn't see a future for Roberto in West Ham. With his writing already on the wall, the Hammers should look to quickly sell the out-of-favour shot-stopper.