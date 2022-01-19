5 players who are too good for their current clubs

Football is a spectator sport and enjoys a fan following like no other. The unpredictable nature of the game makes it beautiful. Big clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City, among others, are capable of boasting top-level players that are just perfect for their team.

The perfect combination of the right players in the right team makes them an unstoppable force and thus we see scouts on the run throughout the year. The same fact makes the transfer window an interesting saga.

Every year we are fortunate to witness the most famous transfer rumor turning into a reality. We see highly talented players joining the teams they deserve to and creating magic thereafter. However, the same isn't the case in many instances. In this article, let's take a look at 5 players who are too good for their teams.

#5 Declan Rice (West Ham)

Rice has earned the captain's arm-band after Mark Noble lost his permanent place

Since Jack Grealish's high profile transfer, the bars have risen within the Premier League. Many talented players who play for smaller clubs are getting recognition and have fallen under the radar of big teams in England.

One such player is West Ham United's Declan Rice. The Hammers have risen to fame under their manager David Moyes and Declan Rice has been his best player. His fame and skill has earned him the captain's arm-band after Mark Noble lost his permanent place in the team.

The 23-year-old is a hot target for several big clubs and it is highly likely they will rope in the midfielder in the near future. Even though Rice is the backbone of his team and a major contributor to their success, the truth prevails that he is a tad bit better to be playing for the Hammers.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



(via Declan Rice seems like one of the most down to earth footballers(via @samantham7PD Declan Rice seems like one of the most down to earth footballers 👏(via @samantham7PD) https://t.co/fUcAfPrg5W

#4 James Rodriguez (Al-Rayyan SC)

James Rodriguez is a part of the Qatari team Al-Rayyan SC

Ever since the 2014 FIFA World Cup, James Rodriguez's career graph has seen several highs and lows. From being the top goal-scorer in the tournament to joining Real Madrid and later Bayern Munich and Everton, James Rodriguez has seen it all.

As of now, the former Real Madrid number 10 is a part of the Qatari team Al-Rayyan SC. No matter how low James' career might hit, his fans and pundits would certainly agree on one fact - he is too young and talented to be playing outside Europe.

The Columbian international was re-united with Carlo Ancelotti at Everton. However, the duo couldn't produce the magic that they did during their Real Madrid days.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Ridiculous business A reminder that Everton signed James Rodriguez on a free transfer.Ridiculous business A reminder that Everton signed James Rodriguez on a free transfer.Ridiculous business 👏 https://t.co/KgtoVVz3WF

