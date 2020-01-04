5 players who are unlikely to get their desired transfer moves in January

Shashi Choudhary FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020 IST SHARE

Manchester United Training Session

The January transfer window is now open with a lot of clubs and players seeking the ideal moves for them. The only thing different about this year's winter transfer window is the possible availability of many world-class players.

Several top players around Europe have entered the last year of their contract and are prepared to walk away on free transfers. Rumours indicate that we may see some big-name signings made in January but we all know signing a top-class is not as easy as it is often reported in the media.

Agreeing on suitable transfer fees and player's wages often sends a seemingly possible transfer deal down the drain. Keeping all those aspects in mind, we are looking at 5 players who seem certain to leave in January but may have to face disappointments.

#5 Hwang Hee-Chan (Linked with Wolves)

KRC Genk v RB Salzburg: Group E - UEFA Champions League

After Erling Haaland's move to Borussia Dortmund, many teams have now turned their attention to another RB Salzburg striker Hwang Hee-Chan to bolster their attack. Premier League side Wolverhampton are very keen to sign the South Korean and have also made an offer worth £20million.

Hee-Chan's playing style is a bit similar to his international teammate and Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son. Both players like to run at their opponents and have a lethal strike in them. Hee-Chan has 9 goals and 7 assists to his name and is looking for a move to Premier League in January.

However, Salzburg recently parted ways with Haaland and are yet to sign a proper replacement for the Norweigian striker, making it highly unlikely that they'd allow Hwang to move on in January.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo is pushing hard to sign the 23-year-old South Korean striker but may have to end his pursuit unless RB Salzburg change their stance dramatically.

1 / 5 NEXT