5 Players Who Can Help Liverpool Lift The Premier League Trophy

Liverpool were exceptional this season in the Champions League and the Premier League.

Liverpool ended the 2018/19 campaign on a high with their Champions League win against Tottenham after doing the impossible against Barcelona by overturning a 3-0 deficit in the 2nd leg at Anfield. But what they sorely missed was missing out on the Premier League trophy by a single point, obtaining 97 points, narrowly losing it to Manchester City who had an excellent season.

Although Liverpool amassed 97 points, one cannot argue that they have been rather lucky with regards to injuries and when Firmino was injured e team collectively struggled to get going and dropped points. Their defense also was lucky that van Dijk didn't get injured or suspended which could've caused them a lot of problems.

With that being said, let's see some players who can help Liverpool lift their first Premier League trophy:

#5 Timo Werner

Timo Werner is entering his last year of his contract at RB Leipzig and he has been linked with a move away from the German club for a while now. With Liverpool needing a backup for Bobby Firmino, he could be perfect for the club as he doesn't cost much as he is into his final year and also the fact Leipzig would rather sell to clubs from outside of Germany than to Bayern who have concrete interest on the German striker.

As someone who is versatile enough to play as a striker and also in the wing, he could be very useful in Klopp's plans while starting or also covering for one of the wingers in Sadio Mane or Mo Salah.

With Divock Origi signing a new contract with the Reds, this move is unlikely but Werner would be a much better upgrade on the Belgian right now.

