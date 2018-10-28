×
5 players who can light up El Clasico in place of Ronaldo and Messi

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
28 Oct 2018

Barcelona will face Real Madrid on Sunday
The biggest fixture on the Spanish football calendar is once again here, as Barcelona prepare to take on bitter rivals Real Madrid on Sunday. This is a game which draws the largest spectatorship across the globe. In fact, for many football fans, this is the biggest game when it comes to club football.

However, as Barcelona and Real Madrid get ready to renew hostilities at the Camp Nou, there will be no Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo featuring. This is the first time in over a decade that the Clasico will be played without the superstar duo.

First it was Ronaldo who left Madrid to join Juventus in the summer, however, hopes of Messi featuring were also dashed when the Argentine suffered a hand injury last week against Sevilla. Although it sounds weird that neither of them will be playing in the upcoming Clasico, it also opens doors for other players to shine.

There is no doubt that the fixture will miss both players, but it also presents the perfect platform for new stars to also take centre stage. Without Messi and Ronaldo, Barca and Madrid still boast good squads with world-class talents who should be able to deliver on Sunday.

So, let’s take a look at five players who can light up the Clasico in place of Ronaldo and Messi:

#5 Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale is currently the biggest player in the Madrid dressing room
One player from whom much will be expected in the Clasico is Gareth Bale. The Welsh international has often been in the shadows of Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Portuguese’s departure now opens the doors for him to blossom at Real Madrid.

Bale started this season very well, scoring and assisting, before suffering his recurrent injuries, which have unsettled his campaign. However, the former Tottenham star will have no excuse not to perform against Barcelona on Sunday.

With Ronaldo gone, he is arguably the biggest player in the Madrid dressing room and it’s time for him to also make his mark. In last season’s Classico, Bale came off the bench to score a sensational goal, as Real Madrid drew 2-2 with the Blaugrana.

Much more will be expected from the Welshman once again, especially with both Ronaldo and Messi not playing in the game. Bale has already netted three goals in eight LaLiga games this season and that puts him in great shape to light up the Clasico this weekend.

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
