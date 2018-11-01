5 players who can replace Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United

Uday Jaria

Alexis Sanchez is yet to make an impact at the Old Trafford

Alexis Sanchez is among the best attackers in the Premier League and won the PFA Fans' Player of the Year award 2015. He was also included in the PFA Team of the Year 2014-2015 and was a part of the FIFPro World XI fourth team on three different occasions.

However, his career regressed since joining Manchester United from Arsenal in January last season and he is yet to make an impact at the Old Trafford. He scored just four goals in 26 games for the Red Devils so far and is rumoured to move away from the club to revive his career.

Right on this note, here's the list of five players who can replace Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United.

#5 Hirving Lozano

Hirving Lozano enjoyed a great FIFA World Cup 2018 with Mexico

The Mexican international, Hirving Lozano, enjoyed a superb 2018 FIFA World Cup and was certainly one of the best finds of the tournament. He registered one goal and one assist at the international football's biggest stage and helped his team reach the round-of-16 of the tournament.

Known for his speed, technique, and finishing ability, Lozano joined PSV Eindhoven in 2017 and quickly became a fan favourite with his impressive performances. He played a vital role in PSV's title-winning 2017-18 season and contributed 17 goals along with 11 assists.

The former CF Pachuca player started strong this season as well and already registered eight goals and three assists in the opening ten Eredivisie games.

At 23, his best years are yet to come and big clubs like Chelsea and Barcelona are already being linked with him for a move. Manchester United needs to move faster in order to lure the talented Mexican to the Old Trafford.

