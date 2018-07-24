Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 players who can replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.46K   //    24 Jul 2018, 12:02 IST

Benzema i
Karim Benzema's trophy-laden career at Real Madrid may come to an end this summer

Karim Benzema’s days at the Santiago Bernabeu may be coming to an end. The Frenchman has played a stellar role in the recent success of Real Madrid. He has won his third consecutive UEFA Champions League title this summer, and fourth overall with Real Madrid.

Benzema has played 413 games for Real Madrid in his nine years tenure at the club so far. He has scored 192 goals for the Spanish giants and assisted almost 100 goals. Benzema, Bale and Ronaldo have formed a ruthless front three, famously known as ‘BBC’.

Ever since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, Florentino Perez is looking to revamp his frontline. There are recent reports linking the 30-year-old to top Serie A clubs. Also, Benzema will be 31 in December and Real has to look for the future no.9. 

Though Real Madrid would want to sign any of Harry Kane, Mo Salah, Neymar or Kylian Mbappe, the possibilities of such transfers looks very slim at the moment. However, they are quite a few other great strikers in Europe that Real Madrid can sign to replace Benzema. 

On that note, let’s take a look at the five players who can replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. 

#5 Rodrigo Moreno

Valencia v Deportivo La Coruna - La Liga
Valencia v Deportivo La Coruna - La Liga

The 27-year-old was one of the standout players in La Liga last season. The Valencia striker has scored 16 goals and assisted four more in 37 La Liga appearances during the 2017/18 campaign. He played a big part in Valencia’s top four finish in La Liga last season. 

He was also selected in Spain’s 23-man World Cup 2018 squad by Julen Lopetegui. Rodrigo has a history with Real Madrid. He has spent time at the Santiago Bernabeu with Real Madrid youth teams before moving to Benfica at the age of 19.

Julen Lopetegui and Rodrigo both share Jorge Mendes as their agent which may reduce complexities in the deal. He is already under the radar of top European clubs and is valued at €120 million. He is at the peak of his career right now and could certainly benefit Lopetegui and Real Madrid. 

