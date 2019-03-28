5 players who can replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United

Paul Pogba could be playing for Real Madrid next season

Paul Pogba has been in good form ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as the interim manager of Manchester United, replacing Jose Mourinho. Pogba has been used in more advanced positions by the Norwegian which has resulted in the Frenchman being in the midst of goals and assists.

It is natural that top European clubs would be interested in his signature at this point of time and Real Madrid seem to be the first in line to land Pogba in the summer. Pogba is an admirer of fellow countrymen Zinedine Zidane and after his re-appointment as the manager of Real Madrid, the talk regarding Pogba's move to Los Blancos has become stronger.

Pogba is an influential player in the Manchester United squad and his departure will surely create a void in the Premier League team. Although it might be difficult to find a player of Pogba's calibre, here are 5 players Manchester United could replace him with if he leaves the club.

#5 Tanguy Ndombele

Tanguy Ndombele has been labeled as the next Paul Pogba

Tanguy Ndombele has been Lyon's standout performer this season after the 21-year-old was signed by the club last summer. The young Frenchman has impressed with his performances in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League this campaign. He is someone who plays high-pressing football and has a strong physical presence for his side on the field.

Manchester United cannot find a better player to replace Pogba as Ndombele also has a similar playing style to that of the former Juventus star. Ndombele is still young and could be a midfield maestro in the future and hence, the Old Trafford club must try and sign the youngster from Lyon in the upcoming transfer window.

