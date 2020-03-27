5 players who can shape a new era at Barcelona

Even the greatest players must call time on their careers at some stage, and the stars of Barcelona are no exception.

But there is a bright future waiting n the wings. Here, we take a look at five prodigious talents ready to step up.

These are times of change at Barcelona as a new generation emerges

All good things must come to an end and this statement has never been more relevant than at the present time. While we adapt to having our freedom taken away through the coronavirus crisis we must accept that our game will look very different when normal order is finally restored.

One such change appears set to take place at Barcelona as the Catalan giants come to terms with the fact that their current squad features a number of ageing players who remain key figures in the starting line-up for Quique Setién’s team. Luis Suárez (33), Gerard Piqué (33), Jordi Alba (31), Arturo Vidal (32), Sergio Busquets (31), Ivan Rakitić (32), and even the great Lionel Messi (32) are all reaching the latter stages of their playing careers.

Expectations remain high at the Camp Nou even during a period of transition

But, while there is an impending past for this current generation, there is also an exciting future for others. While many continue to reminisce about Xavi Hernández and Andrés Iniesta running the midfield for club and country, the game does not stand still, and once we return to more familiar proceedings, we must accept that there will be a less-than-familiar look to the Catalan club.

However, there is excitement attached to the potential of this new era. Finding the right balance is key for Setién if he is to deliver the instant success demanded by the club, regardless of any necessary time of transition. Developing young players in an environment of such high-pressure and expectations will not be easy but this is the challenge that he must embrace in order to ensure maximum return.

Here, we take an in-depth look at five talents who can form the cornerstone of the future Barcelona side.

#1 Ansu Fati

One of the most-talented young players of his generation, Fati has already racked up a string of domestic and European records for the Blaugrana. Granted Spanish citizenship in September 2019, the forward appears destined for a long and successful career for both club and country and, despite still being just 17, he has shown enough quality to establish himself in this Barcelona side on merit.

Andu Fati has a big future at Barcelona

But while his obvious ability is not in question, he also has the potential to get a lot better, and learning from the likes of Messi and Suárez over the next couple of years will offer him a valuable education. Arriving at La Masia in 2012, Fati already has the necessary appreciation and understanding of what it means to represent the Catalan club.

But there is also a hunger instilled in Fati from his father, Bori. From the early struggle to survive on the streets of Seville, Bori provided a platform for his two sons to flourish in the sport they love, and it is that appreciation for the challenges that has made this opportunity possible that will continue to ensure that Fati does not take his status for granted.

The youngest goalscorer in the history of the UEFA Champions League at 17 years and 40 days, his winning goal at the San Siro against Inter Milan last December announced him to the world. However, his potential was already apparent to those with an interest in the Catalan giants and he is destined to play an important role at the Camp Nou in the short and long term.

Manager Quique Setién has a big challenge ahead at Barcelona

The challenge for Setién is to use his prodigious talent effectively. Many young players have folded under the weight of early expectation, and there will be periods where Fati struggles with his form and confidence. It does not make him a bad player, but it is an important stage in the development of any young footballer and how he survives this intense scrutiny will be the true test of his character.

#2 Riqui Puig

Riqui Puig is an exciting and creative talent

Catalonia will always support and celebrate one of their own in any circumstances, but the fact that Riqui Puig offers a noticeable creative flair in his attacking game suggests that he has all the potential to become a firm favourite at the Camp Nou. From the municipality of Matadepera, it was naturally a dream for Puig to first wear the colours of his club which was realised on his senior debut against Cultural Leonesa in the Copa Del Rey back in December 2018.

Joining the ranks of the esteemed La Masia in 2013, Puig is another who has been schooled in the values of the club, and this is only emphasised through his background which foregrounds an early appreciation for the importance of Catalonia in the wider political situation of Spanish culture. Puig is a proud representative of Barcelona and Catalonia, and it is a combination that bring patience from the most passionate of culés.

Although some would consider Puig’s style of play to be something of a luxury, there is natural talent in his ability that is matched by his confidence to show his potential on the biggest stage. He takes risks in his game, and while this approach will inevitably lead to mistakes, this will serve Puig well as his career at the Camp Nou progresses.

How Puig will fit into Setién’s system is yet to be established, and he is likely to remain on the fringes in the near future, with cameo appearances from the bench providing his only opportunity to showcase what he has to offer. At the age of 20, Puig is an exciting talent. While earning and retaining his place in this Barcelona side will be difficult, the fact that he is a local boy is an element to the story that makes pursuing a career at the Camp Nou the stuff of pure football fantasy.

