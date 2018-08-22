Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Players who could be in contention for England

Michael Hawthorne
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
254   //    22 Aug 2018, 23:31 IST

West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League


After a highly successful summer for the England National team and Gareth Southgate, the next set of fixtures are already going to be on the mind of the manager. The squad performed admirably in Russia, despite what could also be perceived as a missed opportunity. Southgate will be looking at what further options he has available at his disposal for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixture against Spain and the following friendly fixture against Switzerland at the King Power Stadium.

The opening two fixtures of the Premier League has given the manager and his staff an opportunity to look at possible different options for the upcoming squads. Despite there being talk that the pool of English talent is dropping in the Premier League there are some players who could have well played their way into contention for the upcoming fixtures. Even if they cannot be part of the Spain fixture then at least the possibility of gaining an opportunity in the friendly against Switzerland.

#5 James Maddison

Image result for james maddison leicester
Maddison was not out of place playing at Old Trafford

One of the new faces at the King Power Stadium this season is former Norwich attacker James Maddison, and he has started very impressively so far in the blue of Leicester. After his stand-out season in the Championship for Norwich last year where he scored an impressive 15 goals in all competitions and had 8 assists to his name, the former Coventry man was always going to attract the attention of the Premier League clubs.

Two games into his career under the management of Claude Puel for Leicester, he has opened his goalscoring account in the 2-1 victory over Wolves, and for large parts of the game was massively impressive. His ability to take the ball in any situation is what has stuck out most about Maddison's two performances in the Premier League. Against the giants of Manchester United, he was the player popping up into between the lines of defence and attack and looked better on the ball in that game than any other player.

The young attacking midfielder has looked extremely comfortable in the Premier League and with his technical ability, he will only continue to get better.

Maddison is exactly the sort of player that England has been looking for, a midfielder who looks for the ball. The National team at the World Cup had a lot of attacking midfielders who ran off the ball and did great work in that respect, however, Maddison could certainly give the team another dimension. Southgate will know of his ability as he has three appearances for England's under-21 team, While a move to the senior squad could be too early yet, but Maddison will certainly be giving Southgate another alternative to add to the current group.

I am based in Northern Ireland, and have a strong passion for football, predominantly European football. I work full time, but my interest always brings me back to football, and aspire to work full time in the industry.
