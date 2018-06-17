5 Players who could be surprise trump cards for their teams in the World Cup

Substitutions will be important in the world cup, here are 5 players who could be trump cards for their teams.

Mario Gotze was the surprise trump card for Germany last time around

Football is a team game 11 players start for one team and try to win the match for their team. No matter how good a player is individually he cannot win if his team is not good enough, just ask Leo Messi.

The rules of the game also allow teams to make three substitutions and that is the place where the managers earn their money. The timing of the substitution has to be good so that the player can impact the game and who is he replacing is also crucial.

In the 2014 World Cup Mario Gotze was the trump card used by Germany and he won them the match by scoring the winner in extra time.

That is the reason why teams pick 23 players as a part of the squad so that they can give players good rest and experiment with the tactics without compromising on the result. Sometimes it easier for the new man on the pitch to influence the game because he is all fresh and the other team is tired.

The teams in this edition would not show all their colors so quickly and they would like to have players who can change the dynamics of the team and the win the match for them.

Here are 5 players who could be trump cards for their teams.-

#5 Julian Brandt (Germany)

Brandt was picked over Leroy Sane.

The German plays in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen and he has been one of the most promising youngsters in the Bundesliga. He is just 22 years old and last season he made 44 appearances for Leverkusen.

He is a very good dribbler of the ball and likes to play short passes. The former Wolfsburg product has a deadly left foot with an eye for a goal.

The youngster even managed to knock out Leroy Sane for a place in Germany's World Cup squad. While it will be mainly the likes of Draxler, Reus, Ozil who would be stealing the limelight on the wings, enter Julian Brandt.

Compared to other wingers in the squad, Brandt is relatively unknown which could exactly be used by Joachim Löw. While Germany's opponents would be fully ready and prepared to face their star players, Brandt could slip under the radar and if things are not going thier way he can turn the game around for them.