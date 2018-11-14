5 players who could break Alan Shearer's Premier League goal record

Alan Shearer scored 260 Premier League goals

One of the Premier League’s longest standing records has been Alan Shearer’s record of 260 goals. Over the years nobody has been able to match his consistency and longevity with Wayne Rooney the only other player to break the 200 goal barrier.

However with strikers of the calibre of Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Mo Salah currently plying their trade in the Premier League, Shearer’s record could come under serious threat for the first time in the history of the competition.

In this article we run the rule over the players who look most likely to write their name into the history books.

Sergio Aguero

Aguero has a remarkable scoring record for Manchester City

Manchester City’s greatest ever goal scorer appears to be getting better and better under the management of Pep Guardiola, exemplified by his outstanding performance against Manchester United in the recent derby. His form prompted team mate Bernardo Silva to suggest that he believes Aguero can break Shearer’s record and his statistics are quite staggering.

Since signing for City in 2011 he has scored a remarkable 210 goals in just 307 games. 151 of those goals have been scored in the Premier League leaving him 110 goals from breaking Shearer’s record.

Not including the eight goals that Aguero has scored in 2018-19, he averages 20 league goals a season over the course of his time at the club. If he were to continue scoring at the same rate, he would need to play for another six seasons and maintain that form in order to break the record.

He has recently signed a new contract to keep him in Manchester until 2021 so it looks likely that he will be at the club for another three years. However by this time Aguero will be 33 and you would normally expect a striker’s performances to decline at this age. Aguero undoubtedly has the potential to break the record but age and the continued improvement of Gabriel Jesus might work against him.

