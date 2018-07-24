5 players who could have played their last competitive match for Liverpool

Liverpool has had a very busy summer transfer window. Quality new additions have been made to the squad this year. Apart from West Ham United, no other Premier League team has been as active as Liverpool in the transfer market this year.

After quite some time, it's Liverpool who's making the headlines with big-money signings. Over the last decade or so, much of the transfer headlines have been shared by both the Manchester clubs. Chelsea too has grabbed their share of attention sometimes.

So far, this summer has been all about Liverpool. The signing of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig started everything off. Then, out of nowhere, the club announces the signing of Fabinho from Monaco. Two absolutely brilliant signings.

Liverpool then did some smart business by signing Xherdan Shaqiri for just £13 million. After which, Liverpool broke the bank by signing Allison Becker from Roma for £57 million - making him the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

Maintaining a football squad is a balancing act. To make room for new players, the clubs have to let go of some of their old players. While some of the players are sold, there are others who are just loaned out for the season.

So far, Liverpool has sold one player and loaned out four others to make room for their new players. As an immediate reaction to Allison's move to Liverpool, Danny Ward was sold to Leicester City for £12.60 million. Much before this move, Adam Bogdan, Liverpool's third-choice goalkeeper last year moved to Scottish side Hibernian FC on a season-long loan deal.

Three Liverpool youngsters - Harry Wilson, Ovie Ejaria, and Ryan Kent - who have great potential have been sent out on loan to ensure that their development doesn't stop.

Harry Wilson will be playing for Frank Lampard's Derby County next season. While both, Ovie Ejaria and Ryan Kent, will be playing under the tutelage of Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard, at Rangers.

There may not be another in-coming, but there are surely going to be a few more out-goings from the club. 5 players who could be seen in another team's jersey next season are:

