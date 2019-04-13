5 Players who could leave Jamshedpur FC at the end of the season

Avik Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 97 // 13 Apr 2019, 01:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jamshedpur FC had to contend with fifth position

For the second season in row, Indian Super League club Jamshedpur FC had to settle for the fifth position. Along with NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur suffered the least number of losses in the tournament. But nine draws hindered their prospect of reaching the semi-final stage.

The failures might force Jamshedpur FC team management to inject some new blood in the team. As a result, some players could leave in the coming days as their season has already finished. Midfielder Mario Arques and forward Sergio Cidoncha have left the club already to sign for Kerala Blasters. There are others who could follow suit.

Sportskeeda lists out five players who might move to another club ahead of the next season.

#5 Michael Soosairaj

Michael Soosairaj has caught the attention of many football lovers

Jamshedpur FC may have a missed a berth for the play-offs for the second successive time, but definitely Michael Soosairaj has played a pivotal role in their success that caught the attention of many football lovers. The 24-year-old Chennai-born left winger forced everyone to sit up and take notice with his scintillating performances.

Being the captain of the Chennai City team in the I-League for the 2017-18 season, Soosairaj shouldered almost all the responsibilities for his team. Yet, he could not take his team up in the table as Chennai City finished in the seventh position last season. But it was enough for Soosairaj to earn a contract with Jamshedpur FC, where he dazzled in his debut season.

Soosairaj was one of the main players who created most chances for his team. His position in the left wing allowed him to exploit more spaces as most of the defenders endured difficult time in stopping him. His most memorable performance was against FC Goa, where he scored a brace as Jamshedpur thrashed the ISL finalists 4-1 in their own den. In the 14 matches that he played, Soosairaj scored four goals.

The player was unlucky to miss many games at the second part of the season due to an ankle injury. But his performance was keenly watched by the rival teams, who are now making all the efforts to bring him on board for the upcoming season.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement