×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 players who could leave their clubs in January

Ishaan Tewari
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
859   //    08 Dec 2018, 14:52 IST

As we head towards the half-way point of the season, the January transfer window is less than a month away. It is easily one of the most anticipated parts of the campaign as the fans wait in anticipation of some big, surprising moves. We saw many big names such as Alexis Sanchez, Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan, and Van Dijk move the last time around. Will we get to witness that again? Let's find out.

Here's a look at five players who could leave their clubs in January:

#1 Keylor Navas (Real Madrid)

Navas has never felt truly respected at the club
Navas has never felt truly respected at the club

Not the only goalkeeper in this list, Keylor Navas has found himself warming the bench this season since the arrival of Belgian international Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea in the summer.

In a recent interview, the Costa Rican lamented his situation, saying "I went from winning three Champions League titles to not playing".

Though Navas was Lopetegui's choice for the Champions League and Copa del Rey, Santiago Solari has confirmed since his arrival that Courtois is his first choice and will play in the league and the UCL.

The Belgian though has had a nightmarish start to his Real career, but still has the coach's faith. It seems as if Navas is battling Courtois's reputation than the player himself.

As a January move seems eminent, Juventus have been linked with the Costa Rican, hoping to provide some good competition for the current first-choice goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny.

Cristiano Ronaldo may also play a role in the transfer as the Costa Rican would be united with his former teammate, with whom he clinched three back-to-back Champions League titles.

For Real Madrid, losing the Navas may not do much damage as they still have experienced stopper Kiko Casilla and Luca Zidane at their disposal.


1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Keylor Navas Jan Oblak
Ishaan Tewari
CONTRIBUTOR
19
5 Clubs who can land Paul Pogba from Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 world-class football players who have lost their charisma
RELATED STORY
5 huge moves that could take place in the January...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who need to regain their form
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
3 players who could leave Manchester United in January
RELATED STORY
3 players who could leave Manchester United if Zidane...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who could leave their respective clubs in the...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United want Belgian midfielder, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
5 modern day football players who have appeared in movies
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 16
Today AFC LIV 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Today ARS HUD 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town
Today BUR BRI 08:30 PM Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today CAR SOU 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Southampton
Today MAN FUL 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Fulham
Today WES CRY 08:30 PM West Ham vs Crystal Palace
Today CHE MAN 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester City
Tomorrow LEI TOT 01:15 AM Leicester City vs Tottenham
Tomorrow NEW WOL 09:30 PM Newcastle vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Dec EVE WAT 01:30 AM Everton vs Watford
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us