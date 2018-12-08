5 players who could leave their clubs in January

As we head towards the half-way point of the season, the January transfer window is less than a month away. It is easily one of the most anticipated parts of the campaign as the fans wait in anticipation of some big, surprising moves. We saw many big names such as Alexis Sanchez, Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan, and Van Dijk move the last time around. Will we get to witness that again? Let's find out.

Here's a look at five players who could leave their clubs in January:

#1 Keylor Navas (Real Madrid)

Navas has never felt truly respected at the club

Not the only goalkeeper in this list, Keylor Navas has found himself warming the bench this season since the arrival of Belgian international Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea in the summer.

In a recent interview, the Costa Rican lamented his situation, saying "I went from winning three Champions League titles to not playing".

Though Navas was Lopetegui's choice for the Champions League and Copa del Rey, Santiago Solari has confirmed since his arrival that Courtois is his first choice and will play in the league and the UCL.

The Belgian though has had a nightmarish start to his Real career, but still has the coach's faith. It seems as if Navas is battling Courtois's reputation than the player himself.

As a January move seems eminent, Juventus have been linked with the Costa Rican, hoping to provide some good competition for the current first-choice goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny.

Cristiano Ronaldo may also play a role in the transfer as the Costa Rican would be united with his former teammate, with whom he clinched three back-to-back Champions League titles.

For Real Madrid, losing the Navas may not do much damage as they still have experienced stopper Kiko Casilla and Luca Zidane at their disposal.

