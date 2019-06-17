×
5 players who could leave Tottenham this summer

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
378   //    17 Jun 2019, 00:44 IST

Could Christian Eriksen leave Tottenham this summer?
It could be a summer of change at Tottenham, as after their incredible 2018/19 season that saw them reach the Champions League final and also secure a place at Europe’s top table for 2019/20, it’s looking like Mauricio Pochettino’s squad could be in for a major overhaul.

Spurs haven’t signed a player since Lucas Moura joined from Paris St. Germain in January 2018, but they’ve recently been linked with a number of new signings, including Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon.

Those players won’t come cheaply though and despite having some cash in the coffers, it’s likely Tottenham will have to offload at least one or two squad members to be able to pay for their replacements.

And despite Spurs’ squad performing admirably over the last couple of seasons, the following 5 players could be on their way out of Tottenham this summer.

#1 Christian Eriksen

Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen is the big potential exit at Tottenham this summer. In all truth, Mauricio Pochettino probably wouldn’t want to lose him as he plays such a pivotal role in the Argentine’s side, scoring 8 goals and making 12 assists in the Premier League in 2018/19.

The problem, however, is that Eriksen is entering into the final year of his contract and doesn’t appear to be willing to sign a new one right now.

Eriksen has stated that it could be time for him to “try something new”, and that something new appears to be his way of angling for a move to Real Madrid or perhaps Barcelona, both of whom would be considered a “step up” from Tottenham.

There are two issues surrounding a potential move; firstly it all depends on whether one of those clubs actually want Eriksen – Real have been linked with a move, but haven’t outright made a bid yet and they’ve already spent a ton of money this summer on the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.

Secondly, Tottenham would demand a hefty fee for the Dane – probably upwards of £100m – meaning a sale would bring in money to sign a top class replacement. And that demand might put off a potential suitor.

Eriksen has stated that he could be willing to sign a new deal at Spurs if his dream move doesn’t materialize, which would probably please Pochettino, but right now with no new contract signed the Dane’s future is very much up in the air.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur Christian Eriksen Toby Alderweireld Mauricio Pochettino Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
