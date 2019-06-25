5 Players who could make an impression in Copa America 2019

Brazil v Venezuela: Group A - Copa America Brazil 2019

After witnessing some thrilling encounters in the European Club competitions, the focus has now shifted to Copa America, one of the most prestigious competitions in the American subcontinent.

This year’s Copa America is being played in Brazil and the host nation has already started its campaign with a 3-0 win over Bolivia. Although the South American team will be missing their flamboyant forward Neymar due to an injury, Brazil has got enough talent in their dug-out to win the trophy. Brazil registered an emphatic win over Peru with a 5-0 scoreline.

Defending champions Chile will be looking to defend the title after winning it in 2016. Their 2-1 win over Equador on Friday have enhanced their chances of making it to the quarter-finals.

This is the first ever Copa America tournament when Asian teams like Japan and Qatar have been invited to play. Round 3 of the tournament has already begun and the race for the quarter-final will get intense from here on. Brazil, Colombia, and Venezuela have already made it to the quarter-finals.

Amidst this, there are some high-class players in the American Subcontinent who are trying to make their mark at the highest level.

Here are the top 5 players who can set the stage on fire in the tournament.

#1 David Neres

Brazil v Bolivia: Group A - Copa America Brazil 2019

David Neres will be eager to continue with his impressive run after producing some fine performances for Ajax FC in the Champions League. Neres is considered as one of the future stars of Brazilian football.

The Brazilian will be the core of the forward line along with Roberto Firmino as the duo can outperform any defense on their day.

His combination with Firmino will be crucial in the forward line as Jesus hasn't been a regular starter. The 22-year-old can build up play with his creativity and intelligent moves which can trouble the best defenses.

The winger has showcased his class with some smooth functioning at the flanks which has caused problems for the teams whose defense has looked weak. Brazil has already made it to the quarter-finals and the 22-year-old will be a vital cog for Tite's team from here on.

His combination with Philippe Coutinho in the midfield will also be crucial. In the absence of Neymar, the 22-year-old winger's role will become all the more important.

Playing against some of the greats of the game will surely help the Ajax FC forward grow as a player.

