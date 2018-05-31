Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

5 players who could replace Cristiano Ronaldo

A list of 5 players who are capable of replacing Ronaldo

Nathan Fernandes
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 13:06 IST
8.79K

Signing Ronaldo has been one of the best deals ever
Signing Ronaldo has been one of the best deals ever

Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking spell at the Santiago Bernabeu seems to be coming to an end.

Nine fruitful seasons have borne 450 goals, 4 Ballon d'Ors, 13 trophies that include 4 Champions league titles and some ridiculous individual records.

The Portuguese has etched his name among Los Blancos' greats, on par with the likes of Alfredo di Stefano and Raul.

Breakdown in contract talks has led to rumours of a possible exit. Ronaldo wants a contract that will make him the best-paid star in Europe. The Portuguese's demands for another lucrative contract have been turned down by president Florentino Perez.

With Ronaldo past his best at 33, it is time for Madrid to search for his replacement. Though his shoes will be impossible to fill in, here are 5 players who could prove to be worthy replacements.

#5 Lorenzo Insigne

The diminutive Italian has grown from strength to strength
The diminutive Italian has grown from strength to strength

The diminutive yet dynamic Italian has slowly become a consistent performer for Napoli. Insigne is normally deployed on the left of Sarri's 4-3-3, allowing him to cut him and shot or assist with his stronger right foot.

Nicknamed "Lorenzo II Magnifico", the Italian is extremely versatile and can play across the front line.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season with 14 goals and the same number of assists as Napoli came agonizingly close to winning the Serie A.

Though not a major presence in the air, Lorenzo is capable of replacing Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

Page 1 of 5 Next
La Liga 2017-18 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Neymar Football Top 5/Top 10 Liverpool Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
5 players who could be the first galactico signing under...
RELATED STORY
3 players who can replace Ronaldo at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
7 world class players who rejected Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 best attacking displays in Europe this past...
RELATED STORY
5 players who peaked too soon
RELATED STORY
Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
5 times Cristiano Ronaldo showed that he is petulant
RELATED STORY
5 players who could leave Real Madrid this summer
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 2000-2010: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive players ever to be sent out on loan
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Primera División 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT CEL LEV
4 - 2
FT LEG REA
3 - 2
FT SEV DEP
1 - 0
FT MAL GET
0 - 1
FT LAS GIR
1 - 2
FT VIL REA
2 - 2
FT VAL DEP
2 - 1
FT ATH ESP
0 - 1
FT ATL EIB
2 - 2
FT BAR REA
1 - 0
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018