5 players who could replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Signing Ronaldo has been one of the best deals ever

Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking spell at the Santiago Bernabeu seems to be coming to an end.

Nine fruitful seasons have borne 450 goals, 4 Ballon d'Ors, 13 trophies that include 4 Champions league titles and some ridiculous individual records.

The Portuguese has etched his name among Los Blancos' greats, on par with the likes of Alfredo di Stefano and Raul.

Breakdown in contract talks has led to rumours of a possible exit. Ronaldo wants a contract that will make him the best-paid star in Europe. The Portuguese's demands for another lucrative contract have been turned down by president Florentino Perez.

With Ronaldo past his best at 33, it is time for Madrid to search for his replacement. Though his shoes will be impossible to fill in, here are 5 players who could prove to be worthy replacements.

#5 Lorenzo Insigne

The diminutive Italian has grown from strength to strength

The diminutive yet dynamic Italian has slowly become a consistent performer for Napoli. Insigne is normally deployed on the left of Sarri's 4-3-3, allowing him to cut him and shot or assist with his stronger right foot.

Nicknamed "Lorenzo II Magnifico", the Italian is extremely versatile and can play across the front line.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season with 14 goals and the same number of assists as Napoli came agonizingly close to winning the Serie A.

Though not a major presence in the air, Lorenzo is capable of replacing Ronaldo at Real Madrid.