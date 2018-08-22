Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players who could still join Real Madrid this month

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.49K   //    22 Aug 2018, 13:22 IST

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
Lopetegui may be looking for at least one more signing

It has been an eventful summer at Real Madrid in terms of transfers, but perhaps not one that has made them stronger. They have lost their best player, and are yet to bring anyone in to replace him. However, there are still a couple of weeks left in the transfer window to bring in a capable replacement.

It has been a turbulent summer at the Bernabeu. Just days after winning their third straight Champions League title, Zinedine Zidane announced that he was quitting as manager. He was later replaced by Julen Lopetegui, who, after his own controversy, was sacked as Spain manager on the eve of the World Cup in Russia. 

It has been a tough summer so far for Lopetegui. He saw his star man in Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club just weeks after taking over, and is yet to replace the Portuguese superstar. 

There have been a couple of arrivals. Vinicius Jr and Alvaro Odriozola were the early arrivals this summer, and Thibaut Courtois made the move from Chelsea in August, becoming the highest-profile signing at the Bernabeu. This clearly hasn’t impressed the Real faithful, with 48,466 turning up for the opening game with Getafe, their lowest league attendance in nine years.

It is clear that the performance level isn’t as high as they’d want it to be. They lost 4-2 in the Super Cup final to Atletico Madrid, then beat Getafe 2-0 at the weekend. 

It is clear that the fans will be hoping for another marquee signing before the transfer window draws to a close, and here are five men they could look to bring in.

#1 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

RSC Anderlecht v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League
Lewandowski has a superb goal record

This one just won’t go away. Lewandowski is one of the world’s top strikers, and he has proved that during his time playing in the Bundesliga. The Polish striker has scored 180 goals in eight seasons playing in Germany’s top division and has been the league’s top goalscorer an impressive three times. Real saw his goalscoring prowess first hand when he scored four times against them playing for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League during the 2012/13 season.

He has made no secret this summer of his desire to move to Real Madrid. He is now 29, so is at the peak of his career, and will probably not have another chance to make his dream move to Spain. He is definitely a player that would improve Real, especially seeing as they have lost the goals of Ronaldo. Karim Benzema is a good striker, but his goal record over the last two seasons suggest Real will want to bring in another striker, and Lewandowski could be that man. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Robert Lewandowski Zinedine Zidane Julen Lopetegui
Ben Winfield
ANALYST
19 year old student journalist, support Yeovil Town
5 players Real Madrid could sign instead of Hazard
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to spend €300 million on 4 players, Bayern...
RELATED STORY
3 players who could replace Benzema at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
4 Real Madrid players that need to step up this season
RELATED STORY
4 players who could leave Real Madrid this summer
RELATED STORY
5 former Real Madrid players who came back to torment Los...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid plan world-record offer for...
RELATED STORY
4 players who have excelled for both Real Madrid and FC...
RELATED STORY
3 players who could replace Luka Modric if he leaves Real...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 reasons why Atletico Madrid can...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
24 Aug GET EIB 11:45 PM Getafe vs Eibar
25 Aug LEG REA 01:45 AM Leganés vs Real Sociedad
25 Aug DEP REA 09:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Real Betis
25 Aug ATL RAY 11:45 PM Atlético Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
26 Aug REA BAR 01:45 AM Real Valladolid vs Barcelona
26 Aug ESP VAL 09:45 PM Espanyol vs Valencia
26 Aug SEV VIL 11:45 PM Sevilla vs Villarreal
27 Aug GIR REA 01:45 AM Girona vs Real Madrid
27 Aug LEV CEL 11:45 PM Levante vs Celta Vigo
28 Aug ATH HUE 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us