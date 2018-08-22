5 players who could still join Real Madrid this month

Lopetegui may be looking for at least one more signing

It has been an eventful summer at Real Madrid in terms of transfers, but perhaps not one that has made them stronger. They have lost their best player, and are yet to bring anyone in to replace him. However, there are still a couple of weeks left in the transfer window to bring in a capable replacement.

It has been a turbulent summer at the Bernabeu. Just days after winning their third straight Champions League title, Zinedine Zidane announced that he was quitting as manager. He was later replaced by Julen Lopetegui, who, after his own controversy, was sacked as Spain manager on the eve of the World Cup in Russia.

It has been a tough summer so far for Lopetegui. He saw his star man in Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club just weeks after taking over, and is yet to replace the Portuguese superstar.

There have been a couple of arrivals. Vinicius Jr and Alvaro Odriozola were the early arrivals this summer, and Thibaut Courtois made the move from Chelsea in August, becoming the highest-profile signing at the Bernabeu. This clearly hasn’t impressed the Real faithful, with 48,466 turning up for the opening game with Getafe, their lowest league attendance in nine years.

It is clear that the performance level isn’t as high as they’d want it to be. They lost 4-2 in the Super Cup final to Atletico Madrid, then beat Getafe 2-0 at the weekend.

It is clear that the fans will be hoping for another marquee signing before the transfer window draws to a close, and here are five men they could look to bring in.

#1 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Lewandowski has a superb goal record

This one just won’t go away. Lewandowski is one of the world’s top strikers, and he has proved that during his time playing in the Bundesliga. The Polish striker has scored 180 goals in eight seasons playing in Germany’s top division and has been the league’s top goalscorer an impressive three times. Real saw his goalscoring prowess first hand when he scored four times against them playing for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League during the 2012/13 season.

He has made no secret this summer of his desire to move to Real Madrid. He is now 29, so is at the peak of his career, and will probably not have another chance to make his dream move to Spain. He is definitely a player that would improve Real, especially seeing as they have lost the goals of Ronaldo. Karim Benzema is a good striker, but his goal record over the last two seasons suggest Real will want to bring in another striker, and Lewandowski could be that man.

