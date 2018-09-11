Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players who deserved to be on the FIFA Men's Player Of The Year award final shortlist

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
680   //    11 Sep 2018, 10:37 IST

FC Barcelona v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Lionel Messi - Barcelona playmaker

It is the section of the year when footballers start reaping the rewards of their efforts, claiming prestigious accolades, incredible honors and amazing recognition for their brilliant performances.

FIFA, football's governing body has moved a step further towards naming their best player for the year, slicing their initial 10-man shortlist to 3 - with Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah emerging as the finalists.

The association has faced intense scrutiny ever since the final shortlist was released, with football fans rueing the absence of some notable names on it - and that is quite understandable, considering that many superstars performed extraordinarily and achieved a lot during the past couple of months.

However, since there were only 3 spots available on the list, there was no way some fantastic figures wouldn't have missed out. Therefore, we take a look at 5 superstars who were also worthy to be on the final shortlist: 


#5 Kevin De Bruyne

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
The Belgian ran riot in the Premier League last term

After enjoying a very successful campaign at both club and international level this year, Manchester City maestro, Kevin De Bruyne also belongs to the class of incredible superstars who deserved a place in the final shortlist of FIFA's Player Of The Year award this term.

The playmaker was the engine of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side that ran riot on their way to claiming the Premier League title in style last season - consistently producing explosive performances that defined his pure class and immense talent.

The Belgian maintained his brilliant form even in the World Cup, scoring once and recording 2 assists to his name to help his nation finish third in the coveted tournament. 

With such brilliant performances and achievements, the midfielder also deserves to be among the final 3 contestants of the FIFA Player Of The Year award this term.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
FIFA Best Awards France Football Lionel Messi Antoine Griezmann
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
3 players who deserved to be on FIFA's 'Player of the...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi not included in 2018 FIFA player of the year...
RELATED STORY
4 players who missed out on 2018 FIFA Best Men’s Player...
RELATED STORY
3 Famous penalty shootouts that have occurred in the...
RELATED STORY
Did Lionel Messi deserve a place in the top-3 shortlist...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo might not win the FIFA...
RELATED STORY
Five reasons why Messi should have been nominated for the...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why FIFA was right not to nominate Lionel...
RELATED STORY
Twitter Reacts To FIFA The Best Finalists
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 players who narrowly missed out on the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us