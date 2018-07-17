Five Players who did not deserve to win the World Cup

The World Cup is something we all eagerly await with much excitement and expectation. It is one sports event that lets the entire world connect. Many of us have started analyzing the forms and game plans of different teams. Well, we may not play the game, but the strategies involved in the game are something that interests us all.

Truth to be told, World Cup is perhaps the only football competition where we have seen an underdog take away the trophy. But, we cannot deny the fact that there are few teams who made it grand without much expectation. For example, the 1982 World Cup, where everyone believed that Brazil would win the cup. However, it was Italy who beat Brazil and bagged the trophy. Another example is the World Cup 1994, where the Brazil team seemed unsure at the beginning. However, they changed the game plan and grabbed the trophy, creating a much buzz around the fans.

So, if you are a football buff and have taken your long due holidays just to watch World Cup 2018, this article is specially crafted for you. Well, here in this article, we are going to discuss few ‘not very happy’ outcomes of the football World Cup.

We have enlisted 5 players who we believe should not have won the World Cup. However, they were part of the winning team and that makes them acknowledgeable enough. Nevertheless, the winners are the takers, and we can only comment ---

#5 Luizao: Brazil

Luiz Bombonato Goulart, widely known as Luizao was a part of the Brazil team in World Cup 2002. The challenging scenario here is that the team already had ace attackers, and Luizao was somewhat out of place with the whole squad. However, his lucky starts didn’t leave his side while playing twice at the finals in 2002.