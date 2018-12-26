×
5 players who disappointed for Manchester United this season

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
216   //    26 Dec 2018, 21:16 IST

Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League

With Manchester United having endured one of the worst seasons in their illustrious history thus far, it, therefore, did not come as much of a surprise when the club parted ways with Jose Mourinho, with results and relationships with his players no longer tenable.

Records (of the unwanted variety) have been set almost on a weekly basis, as a club once revered for being the pacesetter in England, became a laughing stock and subject of numerous social media banter and jibes from rival fans.

The club made the right decision in letting Mourinho go as the 55-year-old had shown to become a bit tactically behind and could not come to grips with the intricacies of modern-day management.

However, the players also have to take a fair share of the blame as some of them were really poor in the past few months.

As we approach the midpoint of the season, we take a look at the five under-performing players for Manchester United this season.

#5 Fred

Fred in action for Manchester United
Fred in action for Manchester United

Having performed creditably well for Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukrainian League, Fred became a highly sought-after player, with Pep Guardiola earmarking him as a priority signing for Manchester City, as the Catalan saw him as a good fit for his City side.

The notoriously rigid Pep who rarely comes back for a player after being rebuffed kept coming back for Fred and reportedly asked the City board to do all they could to land the Brazilian.

Manchester United entered the fray for the 25-year-old and landed him in the summer with Mourinho stating that he was very pleased with Fred's arrival.

Since arriving Old Trafford however, Fred has looked a shadow of the player he was at Shakhtar, looking out of place and struggling to complete even the most basic of passes.

His drop in form saw him drop out of the starting eleven towards the end of Mourinho's reign, with him rarely completing 90 minutes on the rare occasions that he did start.

So far this season, Fred has made just 12 appearances in all competitions, scoring just one goal and this is a far cry from what was expected upon his arrival.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Alexis Sanchez Football Top 5/Top 10
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
