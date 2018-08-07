5 footballers who flopped in the Premier League but flourished elsewhere

The English Premier League is regarded as one of the most competitive in the world. But while some of the best players from across the globe have graced the league over the years, not all of them were able to find their feet.

Many players have seen their career nose-dive after their disappointing experience in the Premier League, while some others left England to flourish in other countries.

Here we profile five of those stars that came to the Premier League with a reputation either as a proven goal-scorer or influential play-maker but failed to shine for their team, before leaving the country and getting their career back on track.

1. Diego Forlan (Manchester United)

Diego Forlan in the Manchester United v Middlesbrough match

Diego Forlan arrived in England in 2002 with a big reputation as a prolific goal scorer. Manchester United signed him from Independiente, where he had scored 37 goals in 77 matches.

A lot was expected from him at Old Trafford but unfortunately he could not deliver as he found it difficult to tie down a regular place in the team. In the two years he spent at Manchester United, Forlan scored just 10 goals from 63 matches.

In 2004 he left England for Spain to join Villareal, and it marked the beginning of the resurgence of his career. He scored 25 goals that season to win the Pichichi trophy for the most goals scored in La Liga, and also shared the European Golden boot award with Thierry Henry.

Forlan spent three years at Villarreal and scored 54 goals in 106 matches. He joined Atletico Madrid in 2007 and scored 23 goals in his first season at the club.

The following season the Uruguayan scored an impressive 32 goals in 33 matches to win both the Pichichi trophy and the European Golden Boot for a second time. In his four years at Atletico Madrid, he scored 74 goals in 136 matches.

He also proved his mettle on the international stage with Uruguay, and won the best player award at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Forlan continued his scoring spree at every club he played, amassing a total of 222 career goals in 526 matches.

