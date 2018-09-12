5 Players who had an excellent International Break

Inphase Mussel FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 715 // 12 Sep 2018, 12:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Wales v Republic of Republic of Ireland - UEFA Nations League B

With the Club fixtures taking a break and International friendlies and UEFA Nations League taking place in the few days in between players went on to serve their country. Some of the players had an excellent break as they look to continue their form in the clubs they play for.

However, some players' form didn't achieve their team any results, but that didn't stop them from not performing for the national team. Let's take a look at a few players who were sensational and extraordinary for their team in this International break that took place.

#5 Luis Suarez

Mexico v Uruguay - International Friendly

With the Uruguayan playing only one match in the international break against Mexico, Luis Suarez looked in an excellent form after he scored the free kick. But his quality match didn't end there. The FC Barcelona forward also assisted his teammate to secure the victory, And the assist was a bit special! Luis Suarez delivered a Rabona assist, and his team managed to convert it into a goal and claim the victory against Mexico. El Pistolero Luis Suarez had one excellent international break.

1 / 5 NEXT