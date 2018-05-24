5 players who have appeared in 5 or more Champions League finals

You might be surprised but some of Europe's finest footballers make up this list.

anand muralidharan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 18:14 IST 8.47K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

The UEFA Champions League is the most prestigious club competition in the world, where European clubs from different countries battle it out to be crowned Europe's best.

In 1992, the European Cup was rebranded into the Champions league and current title holders, Real Madrid remain the only club to have successfully defended the trophy they won the previous year.

For a club and its players to win the trophy in two consecutive seasons is hard enough, but for an individual player to appear in five or more finals is near on impossible. Although, there are five players in the modern era of the Champions League who have appeared in 5 or more finals.

Here we take a look at five legendary footballers who have won Europe's elite prize but have competed in 5 or more finals.

#5 Patrice Evra

37-year-old, West Ham United defender, Patrice Evra is only one of five players in the history of the game to have reached 5 Champions League finals in his career. The French defender began his career in 1998 and got his first big break with Nice before moving to join Monaco.

In 2004, aged, 23, Evra appeared in his first Champions League final against Porto and was part of the losing Monaco side. He then moved to Manchester United where he appeared in two finals for the club, winning one in 2008. Evra joined Juventus after leaving United and was part of the team in two finals with the Turin club.

A fabulous fullback with great energy and desire, Evra was one of the best in the world at one stage and still plies his trade at the highest level of the game in the Premier League with West Ham United.