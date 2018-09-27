5 players who have famously fallen out with Jose Mourinho

Mourinho has a frosty relationship with Paul Pogba

Since the turn of the decade, we haven’t seen too many managers at the top of European football as controversial as Jose Mourinho. He has enjoyed great success with his clubs, but he hasn’t always been everyone’s cup of tea.

Mourinho first made a name for himself at Porto, where he led the side to the 2004 Champions League title, for just the second time in their history. No Portuguese side have come as close to winning Europe’s top prize since.

This was enough to persuade Roman Abramovich that he was the man to bring success to Stamford Bridge, and he succeeded, winning successive Premier League titles in his first two seasons at Chelsea.

He went on to win the treble at Inter Milan in 2010, including an impressive run to the Champions League title. After this, he went off to manage Real Madrid, where although he won the LaLiga title, things were always a little bit uneasy.

He has since returned to England, winning the Premier League with Chelsea before being sacked in acrimonious circumstances. He took over at Old Trafford in 2016, and won the EFL Cup and Europa League in his first season with the club.

But all is not well at Old Trafford, and there is certainly a toxic atmosphere around the club. It was reported that Mourinho had stripped Paul Pogba of the vice-captaincy at United, and the video of the pair on Wednesday seemed to show the frostiness between them.

This is just the latest in a long list of players who Mourinho has fallen out with during his career. Here are five other big name players he has fallen out with during his career.

#1 Ricardo Quaresma

Quaresma played under Mourinho at Inter Milan

There is no doubting that Quaresma has been a mercurial talent throughout his career. In his younger days, it is said that he was better than Cristiano Ronaldo, but the pair have taken two very different careers paths, and there are very few questions as to who the better player is now. The Portuguese winger played for Mourinho at Inter Milan, joining from Porto in 2008.

However, he wasn’t a first choice player for Inter Milan, and during the 18 month spell he spent under Mourinho, he appeared just 24 times in Serie A.

The self-proclaimed ‘Special One’ wasn’t impressed with Quaresma’s work rate, and said “He will have to learn, otherwise he won’t play, and I am sure he’ll change and become more tactically disciplined.” He didn’t learn and was sent out on loan to Chelsea, where he also failed to impress.

