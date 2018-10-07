5 players who have scored against former clubs in the UEFA Champions League

Salah shows respect after scoring against his former club AS Roma

The prospect of playing against a former club always is emotional for players. But it is not easy as a fan either, seeing a former star of your club in the starting line-up of the opposing team.

And the only thing that can make matters worse than they already are is when said former player manages to find the back of the net against you. Well, conceding goals is part of the game, but it makes you wonder, of all the players on the pitch why it had to be that specific player who got on the score-sheet.

Players who decide to join rival teams in the same league face their former clubs at least twice every season, and thus a player playing upfront is bound to score and break the hearts of some of his fans eventually.

For players who moved out of the league, it is once in a blue moon before they ever get to face their former teams, possibly in European competition. And some players over the years have made sure whenever they face their former clubs in the UEFA Champions League, they'd score against them.

Sadly James Rodriguez is not included in this list, though he scored a stunner against Real Madrid, because he is still a Real Madrid player, and was on loan at Bayern Munich when he scored against Los Blancos.

#5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibrahimovic captained PSG when he faced his former club Malmo

PSG were drawn with FC Malmo in the 2015 Champions League season. This meant only one thing, it was time for Zlatan to pay a visit to his boyhood club.

Having failed to score in the first leg of the fixture held at Parc des Princes, the stage was set for Ibrahimovic to mark his return to the Swedbank Stadion with a goal.

But even before half-time, the visitors had scored two goals, and it was looking like Zlatan would again come up short against the hosts.

The wait was finally over when just minutes into the second half, the Swede made a marauding run from the left flank into the box and scored a stunner.

He decided not to celebrate too much, and showed respect to his hometown club.

