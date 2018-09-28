5 players who have won maximum number of trophies with one club

Many times, a football player’s success is judged by the number of trophies he has won in his career. Although silverware are not the precise parameter to define the achievements of an individual, in a world where everything is run by numbers we cannot afford to ignore them.

Trophies are like an incentive to the player for which they battle and train hard. Some players want to win trophies in every part of the world with different clubs, while at the same time there are many players who are loyal to one club only.

Here, we are going to look at the five footballers who have won most trophies for one club.

1. Sergio Busquets

At number five we have Barcelona's defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets. He has won 28 trophies with them.

The Spain international made his senior debut for the Catalan club in 2008, and during his first season, he won the treble that includes the La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League. In 2009 he made his debut for the Spanish football team against Turkey in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Busquets has won seven LA Liga titles, the Copa Del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup on six occasions each, three UEFA Champions League, three UEFA Super Cup and three FIFA Club World Cup.

Since the Blaugrana star is only 30, there are many years left to this game and it is not a speculation to say he can become the most decorated footballer in the future.

2. Andres Iniesta

4th on this list is Andres Iniesta. The Spanish and Barcelona legend has won 32 trophies with the La Liga giants. He is the product of Barcelona academy.

Iniesta made his senior team debut in 2002 at the age of 18. Since then he never looked back and became one of the best centre midfielders of the world.

Iniesta has won nine La Liga tites, the Copa Del Rey six times, four UEFA Champions League, six Spanish Super Cup, four Club World cup and three UEFA Super Cup. He left the Camp Nou in 2018 after playing 16 professional seasons with them. He currently plays in J-league side Vissel Kobe.

