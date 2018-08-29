Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players who haven’t been good enough under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.24K   //    29 Aug 2018, 14:27 IST

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Mourinho is under growing pressure at United

The pressure seems to be growing on Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. They have lost their last two Premier League games, and the so-called ‘Special One’ seems to be feeling the pressure at Old Trafford. 

After losing 3-2 to Brighton last week, and putting in one of the worst performances we have seen from United for a long time, the Red Devils were expected to bounce back against Tottenham on Monday night. They weren’t too bad in the first half, but collapsed after the break, eventually losing 3-0. 

This is Mourinho’s third season at the club, and this is significant with the Portuguese manager, as in his management career to date, the third season has usually been pretty disastrous. Most recently at Chelsea, where he was sacked before Christmas, just seven months after winning the Premier League title. 

His first season at United was a relative success. He won both the EFL Cup and Europa League, which guaranteed qualification for the Champions League, despite finishing sixth in the league. His second season was less than impressive. His side finished second, but well short of Manchester City, while they were dumped out of the Champions League by Sevilla at the round of 16.

Quite frankly, his players haven’t done enough during his time in charge of United. Obviously, Mourinho has made a number of mistakes in his time in charge, but his players have let him down an awful lot. 

Here are five men who haven’t done well enough for Mourinho in his time in charge at Manchester United.

#1 Phil Jones

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League
Jones has regularly been a weak link in the United back line

if there is one area where Mourinho has chopped and changed in his time in charge at Old Trafford, it has been at centre back. He has never had a settled centre-back pairing, and at times, he has even gone with three at the back. In this time, not one centre-back has really convinced enough to be considered first choice, least of all Jones, who despite all the chances he has had to impress, has never done the business under Mourinho.

Jones is currently 26, so should really be heading towards his peak, but instead, he still looks all over the place in the United defence. Positionally, he is regularly caught out, and he is so often rash in a challenge. Every time he is on the field, he looks like he is a disaster waiting to happen, and this was shown in the FA Cup final when he scythed down Eden Hazard in the area to give them the penalty, that proved decisive in the end. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Anthony Martial Jose Mourinho
Ben Winfield
ANALYST
19 year old student journalist, support Yeovil Town
3 players who have regressed under Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Why Jose Mourinho must leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Report: Manchester United not looking to replace Jose...
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United better off without Jose Mourinho?
RELATED STORY
5 potential replacements for Jose Mourinho if he leaves...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Zinedine Zidane expected to replace Jose...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The media agenda against Manchester United and...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Manchester United should not sack Jose...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Jose Mourinho’s days at Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Manchester United must sack Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us