5 players who haven’t been good enough under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.24K // 29 Aug 2018, 14:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mourinho is under growing pressure at United

The pressure seems to be growing on Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. They have lost their last two Premier League games, and the so-called ‘Special One’ seems to be feeling the pressure at Old Trafford.

After losing 3-2 to Brighton last week, and putting in one of the worst performances we have seen from United for a long time, the Red Devils were expected to bounce back against Tottenham on Monday night. They weren’t too bad in the first half, but collapsed after the break, eventually losing 3-0.

This is Mourinho’s third season at the club, and this is significant with the Portuguese manager, as in his management career to date, the third season has usually been pretty disastrous. Most recently at Chelsea, where he was sacked before Christmas, just seven months after winning the Premier League title.

His first season at United was a relative success. He won both the EFL Cup and Europa League, which guaranteed qualification for the Champions League, despite finishing sixth in the league. His second season was less than impressive. His side finished second, but well short of Manchester City, while they were dumped out of the Champions League by Sevilla at the round of 16.

Quite frankly, his players haven’t done enough during his time in charge of United. Obviously, Mourinho has made a number of mistakes in his time in charge, but his players have let him down an awful lot.

Here are five men who haven’t done well enough for Mourinho in his time in charge at Manchester United.

#1 Phil Jones

Jones has regularly been a weak link in the United back line

if there is one area where Mourinho has chopped and changed in his time in charge at Old Trafford, it has been at centre back. He has never had a settled centre-back pairing, and at times, he has even gone with three at the back. In this time, not one centre-back has really convinced enough to be considered first choice, least of all Jones, who despite all the chances he has had to impress, has never done the business under Mourinho.

Jones is currently 26, so should really be heading towards his peak, but instead, he still looks all over the place in the United defence. Positionally, he is regularly caught out, and he is so often rash in a challenge. Every time he is on the field, he looks like he is a disaster waiting to happen, and this was shown in the FA Cup final when he scythed down Eden Hazard in the area to give them the penalty, that proved decisive in the end.

1 / 5 NEXT