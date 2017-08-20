5 players who left their club too soon​

Some talented players left their respective clubs too early and here are 5 of them...

Adebayor is one of the most disliked players ever

The nature of human beings is to want more. We are never satisfied, we just keep wanting more. A guy with a cycle will want a bike. Once he gets that, he will want a car and after that, he will just the more expensive sports cars that his eyes see.

In football, it is the very same case. Footballers start out with the ambition of playing for the first team of the club where they spend their youth years. After that, they look for moves that takes them to a bigger level, an elite club.

Most of the times, it is the right thing to do. After all, your name in the books of history will only be mentioned repetitively if you play for the very best. Sometimes, however, players make the mistake of moving too early.

And here are 5 such instances…

#5 Emmanuel Adebayor

The thing about Emmanuel Adebayor is that he could have been a great player if he gave more priority to football than money – as is the case with many players on this list. However, unlike the others here, Adebayor’s intention was solely money over anything else.

Yes, it is understandable too. He came from a poverty-stricken background – the life that he lives now was once a dream for him. And that is what happens when you get so much money so suddenly – you crave for more.

So when Adebayor got the chance to double his wages by joining Manchester City, he did so without thinking twice. He played his best football in an Arsenal kit, scoring 62 goals in 142 games. However, since his move, he has not been able to replicate the kind of scoring-rate that made him the African Footballer of the Year in 2008.