5 players who might end Ronaldo-Messi's domination on the Ballon d'Or

Along with all the thrills and chills in world football, comes, the debate over Ballon d'Or favourites. We may argue that football is a team sport, but, when it comes to individual honours, Ballon d'Or is the biggest award a football player can achieve in his career.

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

While many top players thrive to win the Golden Ball, there are two players who have made it a cakewalk to win the ultimate individual honour. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have shared a total of 10 Ballon d'Ors over the past decade. Currently, both these extraterrestrials have five Ballon d'Ors to their names. Will it be anyone amongst these two to take the lead over the other once again or there will be a different player to finally shut Messi-Ronaldo domination over the award?

Let's take a look at 5 players who might end the Ronaldo-Messi era:

#5 Harry Kane

Harry Kane starred in the match against Huddersfield Town

The World Cup golden boot winner, Harry Kane, would have started the season with the hopes of winning the EPL golden boot once again and finally found the net in the cursed month of August, this season. But, since then, he has been a bit sloppy in goalscoring sector of the game which might be the biggest reasons for Tottenham's poor form this season.

The Tottenham Hotspur's centre-forward has scored 5 goals and has an assist to his name in 8 appearances this season.

We've seen him scoring tons of goals in the EPL. However, Tottenham has not won any silverware recently. If Kane inspires Spurs to win a title, preferably, the EPL or the UCL, Kane would surely win the Ballon d'Or next season.

If England would have won the FIFA World Cup, Harry Kane would have been amongst the top contenders to lift the Ballon d'Or. But, as of now, he would aim to rank high up in the list of favourites. He might be getting on track as he scored a brace against Huddersfield and would be looking to score more. It looks almost impossible for him to win the Ballon d'Or this year, but, next year might be his year.

