5 players who rejuvenated their career by changing position

It's getting harder to shoehorn players into one position these days. Here are five whose career turned with a change in position.

by Scott Newman Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2017, 20:44 IST

Javier Mascherano’s career changed when he moved to the centre of defence

In the modern-day world of football, shoehorning players into certain positions is arguably trickier than ever given the fluid nature of today’s game and the various tactics and formations that are now commonly used. For the most part, although every player has their favoured position – whether or not they actually get to play in that spot in their team is another matter entirely.

Sometimes players do change their favoured position during their career but most often it’s due to physical reasons that prevent an older player from doing the same job they did earlier in their career.

Steven Gerrard, for instance, dropped into more of a holding role as he got older and could no longer perform his box-to-box duties so well, and recently we’ve seen Cristiano Ronaldo become almost a traditional number nine. Some players, though, have switched position and actually either kickstarted or resurrected their career by doing so.

Here are five of them.

#5 Javier Mascherano

Argentina’s Javier Mascherano made his name initially as a no-nonsense, tough-tackling holding midfielder. He broke through in his native South America in the early 2000s, but really shot to fame during his time in the Premier League, initially with West Ham and then with Liverpool. For four seasons he played at Anfield in the holding midfield role, joining up with Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso to form a formidable trio.

When Barcelona signed him for around £17m in the summer of 2010, it seemed like a strange move – a tough-tackling midfielder of his ilk didn’t seem to fit in with Pep Guardiola’s tiki-taka gameplan.

Mascherano himself admitted that he didn’t expect to last long at the Nou Camp. But in March 2011, everything changed. Mascherano made a key tackle against Arsenal’s Nicklas Bendtner in the second leg of their Champions League second round tie, and prevented a clear goalscoring opportunity. Barca went on to win the tie 4-3 on aggregate.

Mascherano claims the tackle changed his career – it was after that moment that he was moved into the center-back position by Guardiola, and he’s stayed there since – he’s now in his fifth season there, has won 17 trophies – including two Champions Leagues – and he’s made 322 appearances, most of them as a central defender.