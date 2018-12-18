×
5 players who should follow Jose Mourinho out of Manchester United

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.83K   //    18 Dec 2018, 21:13 IST

Mourinho was sacked as United manager this morning
Mourinho was sacked as United manager this morning

After two and a half years in charge at Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho’s time at Manchester United is over. It was announced this morning that his time in charge was up, following a 3-1 defeat to current Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Mourinho took charge of United in the summer of 2016, replacing Louis van Gaal. His first season in charge was a success, winning both the League Cup and Europa League. They did finish sixth in the Premier League but qualified for the Champions League thanks to victory in the Europa League.

His second season was slightly more successful as far as the league was concerned, finishing second, but still a massive 19 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City. Mourinho also saw his side knocked out of the League Cup by Championship side Bristol City, and lose to his former club Chelsea in the FA Cup Final.

In the Champions League, United fell at the first knockout round, losing 2-1 on aggregate to Sevilla after a pair of rather average performances.

Things have got a lot worse this season, with United sixth in the league, 19 points behind league leaders Liverpool, and 11 points behind Chelsea in fourth. They are already out of the League Cup, having been beaten on penalties by Frank Lampard’s Derby County. They progressed through their Champions League group, but only in second place, meaning they will face PSG in the first knockout round. 

But Mourinho might not be the only one leaving Old Trafford over the next few weeks. Some players have been far below their best, and may follow their former manager out the door. Here are five men who could leave the club in January.

#1 Matteo Darmian 

Darmian has been a fringe player for United of late
Darmian has been a fringe player for United of late

It is almost baffling that Darmian is still at Old Trafford. He was one of Louis van Gaal’s signings in his second year at Manchester United in 2015, making a £12 million move from Torino. He made a decent start to his career, appearing in 28 Premier League games in his first season, consistently putting in some strong performances at right back.

Things have gone downhill since Mourinho took over at United. Darmian has appeared in just 30 Premier League matches under the Portuguese manager, and he has often found himself behind Ashley Young, a natural winger, in the pecking order. It may be in the interest of both parties that Darmian leaves United in January, because he looks like he needs a new start.

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
19 year old student journalist, support Yeovil Town
