5 players who should leave Barcelona to progress their careers

Is the first team squad too crowded?

The Catalans have been the cradle of innovation when it comes to footballing philosophy and producing world class players. Every top athlete comes through the door into the footballing world dreaming of playing for a club like FC Barcelona.

Even making it into the Barcelona squad is a task in itself. 23 lucky men from around the globe get the golden opportunity once in their life to shine in Barca. But the job doesn't end there, playing for the first team is another challenge in itself.

A team that already has superstars like Leo Messi, Gerard Pique, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets leaves little room for young stars to pave their way through the ranks.

Over the years, we have witnessed several players living the dream of wearing the Blaugrana shirt, but at the same time, a massive chunk of these 'lucky' players spend the peak of their careers fighting for a spot in the first team and then eventually dying out like stars in the universe.

Ernesto Valverde is looking to shed some dead-weight

Ernesto Valverde has claimed that he wants a small 23 man squad under his charge so that he can give more opportunities to young and emerging talents, but at the same time, he has failed to clear the deadweight the Catalans have been carrying for a couple of seasons now.

There are a ton of creative and skilled players who seldom get the chance to excel at the Camp Nou.

Although it was their dream to represent the club, they haven't quite lived it on the field, and perhaps leaving the club for play time elsewhere would be the best option for both the player, and the club, who are looking to cut down on their wage bill. Let's look at some promising talent being wasted in Barcelona.

#5 Jasper Cillessen

Finally on his way out of Barça?

Undoubtedly one of the best reserve goalkeepers in European football, Jasper Cillessen has all the ability to shine as the first choice keeper for some of the top European clubs.

He has drawn interest from elsewhere, but the Dutchman has also pledged his allegiance to the Catalans, saying that he would fight for a chance in the first team with German shot stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The former Ajax man has only featured regularly in the Spanish Cup for Barcelona. There is no denying that ter Stegen has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but Jasper also deserves a fair bit of recognition and game time for his set of skills.

However, what he received in return is a game time amounting to a total of only 2880 official minutes in the time he has spent in Spain. 2880 minutes in 23 odd months at the club means a average of around 81 minutes per month. Cillessen surely deserves more than one game per month.

