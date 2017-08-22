5 players who still have a chance of breaking Neymar's transfer record this window

Neymar might be the most expensive player but these 5 players have a good chance to end the window at the top of the pile.

by Saketh Ayyagari 22 Aug 2017

Neymar is the world's most expensive player at the moment

The implications of Neymar's world-record transfer fee are still being felt around the footballing world. Prior to this summer, several players were touted to break Paul Pogba's transfer record of £89 million in the summer of 2016. Neymar was definitely one of them.

However, no one expected Paris Saint-Germain to activate the £198 million release clause in the last contract the Brazilian signed with Barcelona. In the end, the French club went ahead with it and in the process, pushed the transfer fee record over two times.

The shockwaves from that transfer are such that every player's value is being revalued by their clubs like never before. Every top club's best player is now valued at over £100 million as a matter of fact.

Further, Neymar's transfer once again raises questions over the role performed by Financial Fair Play (FFP). While one can find ways in which PSG can balance books, there is no doubt that the capital club are not too worried about it. This is a worrying sign for FFP but an encouraging one for clubs with money to spend.

Thus, one cannot rule out another big-money transfer from happening pretty soon. In such a case, there is a good possibility of Neymar's record getting broken. While there are not many players who can command such a fee in this window, here are 5 of them who can break the transfer world record given their calibre and circumstances.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has a reported release clause of €1 billion.

Talking of the world's most expensive players, there cannot be a list without Cristiano Ronaldo. The 4-time Ballon d'Or winner is one of the greatest footballers of all time and is known to have a release clause of €1 billion at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo is a part of one of the greatest Madrid sides of all time, managed by French legend Zinedine Zidane. The Spanish club has won 3 Champions League titles in the past 4 years and is looking better than ever. However, a tax evasion case against the Portuguese superstar led to talks of him moving out of Spain.

While those rumours could have subsided, there is no doubt Manchester United, the club where he became a star, will be interested to snap him up at any price. Between now and the end of the window, if Ronaldo decides it's time to move on, then expect United and other clubs to jump at the chance.

In such a scenario, there is no doubt that he will go for no less than becoming the most expensive player in the world in the process.