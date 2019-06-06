5 players who turned down Barcelona to sign for Real Madrid

Debjit Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.28K // 06 Jun 2019, 11:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Internazionale v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg

Regarded as one of the brightest talents in world football right now, Luka Jović finally signed for Real Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt, with the Spanish giants confirming the news on Tuesday.

However, Jović was heavily linked with Barcelona over the last few months. It was claimed that the Catalan gaints were very much interested in signing him as a future replacement of their current No. 9, Luis Suarez. But the former Frankfurt striker rejected the prospect of playing at the Camp Nou as he refused to play second fiddle to Suarez.

It was not the first time when both Barcelona and Real Madrid went head to head to sign a player.

There have been incidents in the past, where a player had the privilege of choosing either of the two Spanish giants. Several players have opted for Real Madrid over Barcelona and vice versa over the years.

So, without further ado, let’s see which top five superstars ditched Barcelona to sign for their eternal rivals Real Madrid.

#5 Marco Asensio

Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Marco Asensio could have easily joined Barcelona in the summer of 2014 after the Catalan giants made an official bid of €2.5 million to Real Mallorca for the Spaniard.

But the unwillingness of Barcelona to pay the desired one-off payment of €4.5 million cost them the deal and subsequently, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez was quick enough to pay the money and get the player on board.

Asensio’s performance graph might have seen a massive dip in the recent past, but Barcelona’s reluctance to add just another €2 million saw them lose probably one of the most gifted left-footed upcoming superstars.

1 / 5 NEXT