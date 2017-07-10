5 players who went to Everton from Manchester United

A host of players have embraced the blue of Everton after gracing the red of Manchester United.

by Kaustubh Pandey Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jul 2017, 23:59 IST

With Wayne Rooney now having no longer a Manchester United player, the English superstar's move back to his childhood club Everton doesn't come as too much of a surprise. Rooney had made it clear in the past that he would like to return to Merseyside someday and it seems as if its one of those things that was meant to be.

The 31-year-old, who spent 13 years at Old Trafford and rose to become the highest goalscorer for club and country, has hardly become a figure who is liked by all. He divides opinions, but he isn't the only Red Devil to have donned the famed Blue of Everton after a spell at Old Trafford. Everton are obviously based in Liverpool, a city known to be a direct rival of the city of Manchester, but that hasn't stopped players from moving too and fro in recent years.

We run the rule over players who joined Everton from Manchester United, before Rooney sealed a switch back to the Goodison Park yesterday.

#1 Phil Neville

The younger Neville is a lesser known part of the Class of 92 and it would be fair to say that the older Neville- Gary, is known more for his contributions at Manchester United. He plied his trade with the Red Devils throughout his career, but things were a wee different for Phil, who joined Everton in 2005.

After failing to establish himself as a regular member of the first-team, Neville went onto make over 200 appearances for the Merseysiders. He made a good number of appearances for England during his time at Everton and was soon handed the captain's armband in 2007 by the then Toffees boss David Moyes.

He hung up his boots in 2013 and it would be fair to say that he did manage to carve out a very good footballing career after leaving Manchester United.