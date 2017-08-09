5 players who will become a household name after this La Liga season

In this year's La Liga campaign, there where will be several players who turn into stars.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 09 Aug 2017, 10:44 IST

Williams has contributed 36 goals in 3 professional seasons

The 2017/18 La Liga season is nearly upon us and the whole world is eagerly anticipating watching its beloved stars again. Stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have already announced themselves to the world, but the future is here and new stars must make themselves known.

There are many talented players making a living in Spain today but not all have announced themselves on the grand stage. All they need to do now is gather all their best traits and translate them into one exceptional season.

Here are 5 players who will become a household name after this La Liga season.

#5 Iñaki Williams

As the first ever black player to score for Athletic Bilbao, Iñaki Williams is poised to become a household name in La Liga. The attacking forward is a rare blend of pace, agility, skill and power. The 23-year old not only loves to run with the ball down wide channels, he loves engaging in aerial duels through the middle too.

Despite naturally being a striker, Williams was forced to show his versatility last season by playing on the wing. That’s because his intelligence off the ball helps provide passing options for his midfield teammates.

Even from the flanks, he was able to directly contribute to 10 goals in 31 starts last year. This will be the season the Spaniard born Ghanaian takes his stock to new heights.