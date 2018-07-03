Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Players Who Will Leave Manchester United This Summer

Andrew Pollard
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
6.91K   //    03 Jul 2018, 16:35 IST

Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Old Trafford
While the World Cup is currently dominating the global football scene – and let’s be honest, it’s been an absolutely phenomenal tournament – there’s still plenty going on in the world of club football. And when it comes to footballing giants, they don’t get much bigger than Manchester United.

The Old Trafford club are being linked with the who’s who of world football right now, but there are several United players who could well be heading for the exit door in order to accommodate any and all new signings.

Here, we’re going to look at five names whose Manchester United days now seem sadly numbered.

Luke Shaw

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League
Manchester United v Watford - Premier League

One of the most baffling situations in English football is the curious case of Luke Shaw.

Having wowed many during his days at Southampton, the energetic, all-action left-back was seen as one of the biggest prospects in European football and was earmarked to be an England regular for the next decade. Sadly, his big-money move to Manchester United has done nothing but hinder the career of the now 22-year-old.

Manager Jose Mourinho has publicly slated Shaw at several points over the past two seasons, criticising his performances in training and in the very few games he’s been involved. Even when United put out second-string teams in the cup competitions last season, Mourinho was still hesitant to give Shaw any game time.

With just twelve months of his current contract remaining, it’s interesting to see how Luke Shaw’s situation plays out. Mourinho clearly doesn’t rate him right now, and those regular rumblings of a move to Tottenham could finally prove true this summer.

It’s an important time for Shaw, with it down to him to either knuckle down and prove Mourinho wrong, or head for the Old Trafford exit door as he looks to rejuvenate his once-promising career.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Juan Mata Anthony Martial Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
