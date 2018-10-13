×
5 players who you might have forgotten played for Real Madrid

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
168   //    13 Oct 2018, 22:01 IST

Robben was a Real Madrid player before moving to Bayern Munich
Robben was a Real Madrid player before moving to Bayern Munich

As a professional football player, it is an ultimate goal to play for the most successful and accomplished club in the history of the sport. To be specific, Real Madrid has been the ultimate destination for every football personality who has played on an elite level.

Many have had the opportunity and were lucky enough to land their signatures on the contract paper, but there were those who didn't quite live up to the expectations of the fans.

From the likes of Rafael van der Vaart to Emmanuel Adebayor, there have been many such signings who were just 'passers', fading away on the bench at the Bernabeu.

On the other hand, there have been 'experiments', as we call them, who may have failed at the Bernabeu, but have made a name for themselves by delivering world-class performances in another league for another club.

But as the focus of the topic remains undisturbed, we have shortlisted 5 world-class footballers who were once signed by Los Blancos, but most fans weren't even aware of their existence at the Santiago Bernabeu.

#5 Marcos Alonso

The Chelsea left-back once played for Real Madrid
The Chelsea left-back once played for Real Madrid

Chelsea's most important full-back, Alonso has been an extremely important inclusion by Antonio Conte. He was purchased from Fiorentina for a little sum, but is now a much more valuable player. But little does every Chelsea supporter know, Alonso was a graduate of the Real Madrid youth academy, and has played for Real Madrid's B team.

Following his permanent inclusion in the senior team in 2010, Alonso was one of those lads who was considered the 'future' of Los Blancos.

However, with little to no appearances due to the available options on the Madrid bench, Alonso was transferred to Bolton Wanderers in that same season he was promoted to the first team.

