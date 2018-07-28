5 players whose careers faltered after joining Liverpool

Parth Athale

Anfield has nurtured some great talents over the years

Numerous players have moved to Liverpool and have enriched their careers in the process. Aside from the trophies and accolades, the sheer euphoria of performing well in front of the Kop is bound to be an achievement.

But while many have made Anfield their home, some have had to endure rocky times there. For an unfortunate few, those rocky times have followed them even after their departure from Merseyside.

A host of factors were responsible for this like chemistry issues, injuries, and weird transfer dealings. Perhaps these players were not ready for a big stage like Anfield or they could not make use of it as they would have preferred.

On that note, here are 5 players whose careers faltered after joining Liverpool.

#1 Danny Ings

Ings can still revive his career

A Bournemouth youth product, Ings made his name made his name after he moved to Burnley in 2011. He exploded in the 2013-14 season, netting 26 goals as Burnley finished second in the Championship to gain direct promotion to the Premier League. Courtesy of his contributions, he won the Championship Player of the Year.

Next season in the Premier League he carried on his form, scoring 11 league goals. But Burnley were relegated nevertheless. Liverpool signed him for £6.5 million for the following campaign, keeping him in the top flight.

He made 9 appearances under former manager Brendan Rodgers, scoring 3 goals. Rodgers was sacked to give way to Jurgen Klopp. Ings suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the German's first training session, which all but ended his season.

He recovered earlier than expected but suffered damage to his knee in the wee days of the new season. By that time Roberto Firmino had established himself as Klopp's striker and was performing admirably.

Ings did make 14 appearances for the Reds last season, but most of them were from the bench. His ability is not in doubt but injuries have taken their toll and career at Merseyside has never really taken off.

