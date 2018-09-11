5 players whose nomination for 2018 FIFAPro World XI should be questioned

The full list

FIFA has released the shortlist of players that will make their World XI this season.

A total of 16 Premier League players have made the list, dominated by Manchester United, Liverpool, and Manchester City players. Surprisingly, the Premier League Champions, Manchester City, have only three players on the list.

The entire Real Madrid starting XI from the UEFA Champions League finals against Liverpool were included in the list. Majority of the players from France starting XI against Croatia in the finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup made the list.

Some of the most prominent players who have failed to make it to the list are Gareth Bale, Hugo Lloris, Mesut Ozil, Sergio Aguero, Roberto Firmino, Christian Eriksen, Jan Oblak, and Jordan Pickford.

The list was compiled from the votes of 25,000 footballers from 65 countries. The final XI of players will be revealed during the 2018 Best Fifa Football Awards on 24th September in London.

Though a majority of the players deserves their place on the shortlist, some inclusions were very much questionable.

On that note, let’s take a look at the 5 players whose nomination for the 2018 FIFAPro World XI should be questioned.

#5 Arturo Vidal

RSC Anderlecht v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League

The former Bayern Munich star is one of the 15 midfielders to be named on the FIFAPro World XI shortlist and one may feel the Chilean international must be really lucky to be on the elite list.

Though his performances haven’t been poor this season, it wasn’t great either. He has made only 17 starts for Bayern in Bundesliga last season and also failed to help Chile qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The 31-year-old definitely has a lot to offer and his move to Barcelona this summer justifies his abilities. But with an abundant of midfield talents in European football, the inclusion of Arturo Vidal is a contentious one.

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has done extremely well last season and deserved a place on the shortlist.

