Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players whose nomination for 2018 FIFAPro World XI should be questioned

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
663   //    11 Sep 2018, 11:12 IST

Image result for fifa world xi
The full list

FIFA has released the shortlist of players that will make their World XI this season. 

A total of 16 Premier League players have made the list, dominated by Manchester United, Liverpool, and Manchester City players. Surprisingly, the Premier League Champions, Manchester City, have only three players on the list. 

The entire Real Madrid starting XI from the UEFA Champions League finals against Liverpool were included in the list. Majority of the players from France starting XI against Croatia in the finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup made the list. 

Some of the most prominent players who have failed to make it to the list are Gareth Bale, Hugo Lloris, Mesut Ozil, Sergio Aguero, Roberto Firmino, Christian Eriksen, Jan Oblak, and Jordan Pickford. 

The list was compiled from the votes of 25,000 footballers from 65 countries. The final XI of players will be revealed during the 2018 Best Fifa Football Awards on 24th September in London. 

Though a majority of the players deserves their place on the shortlist, some inclusions were very much questionable. 

On that note, let’s take a look at the 5 players whose nomination for the 2018 FIFAPro World XI should be questioned.

#5 Arturo Vidal

RSC Anderlecht v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League
RSC Anderlecht v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League

The former Bayern Munich star is one of the 15 midfielders to be named on the FIFAPro World XI shortlist and one may feel the Chilean international must be really lucky to be on the elite list.

Though his performances haven’t been poor this season, it wasn’t great either. He has made only 17 starts for Bayern in Bundesliga last season and also failed to help Chile qualify for the 2018 World Cup. 

The 31-year-old definitely has a lot to offer and his move to Barcelona this summer justifies his abilities. But with an abundant of midfield talents in European football, the inclusion of Arturo Vidal is a contentious one. 

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has done extremely well last season and deserved a place on the shortlist.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
FIFA Best Awards Barcelona Football Karim Benzema Gianluigi Buffon
Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Manchester is Always Red. Glory Glory Man United.
3 players who deserved to be on FIFA's 'Player of the...
RELATED STORY
Five reasons why Messi should have been nominated for the...
RELATED STORY
FIFA Best Player 2018: Ranking the 10 Nominees
RELATED STORY
4 players who missed out on 2018 FIFA Best Men’s Player...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi not included in 2018 FIFA player of the year...
RELATED STORY
Did Lionel Messi deserve a place in the top-3 shortlist...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why FIFA was right not to nominate Lionel...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo might not win the FIFA...
RELATED STORY
Twitter Reacts To FIFA The Best Finalists
RELATED STORY
Why Neymar should have been nominated for the FIFA Best...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us