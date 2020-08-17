5 players who will play for Real Madrid or Barcelona in the future

Widely regarded as two of the biggest clubs in world football, Real Madrid and Barcelona have had a long list of iconic players over the years. The La Liga giants been dominant forces in the modern era and have won trophies aplenty, be it domestically or in Europe.

Most up and coming footballers — South Americans in particular — dream of playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona at some point in their career. In recent years, the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Eden Hazard have fulfilled their ambitions of representing the European giants, while Kylian Mbappe is someone who looks destined to do so in the coming years.

Under the presidency of Florentino Perez, Real Madrid's Galacticos model took world football by storm in the early 2000s. The likes of Luis Figo, Ronaldo Nazario, Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham joined the club at the time and several top players have followed their footsteps.

Barcelona are also no strangers to big-money signings of global superstars, with Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho all joining the club in recent years. On that note, here are five players who are sure to ply to represent one of Real Madrid or Barcelona in the coming years.

#5 Jadon Sancho | Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund v Hertha BSC - Bundesliga

A top transfer target for Manchester United this summer, Jadon Sancho is one of the most sought-after players in world football. The Englishman has been a consistent presence for Dortmund since making a name for himself over two years ago and is already one of the biggest matchwinners in the game.

Primarily a right-winger, Sancho is blessed with outstanding dribbling ability and ball control, while he also capable of picking teammates out with incredible accuracy with his pinpoint crosses.

The 20-year-old is the complete package from the wide areas and has shown that he can score goals and provide assists in equal measure. Sancho could still move to Manchester United this summer, but it has been reported that he has keen admirers at Real Madrid.

#4 Matthijs de Ligt | Juventus

Atletico Madrid v Juventus: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Matthijs de Ligt was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona last summer before he sealed a switch to Juventus from boyhood club Ajax. The towering centre back is one of the best defenders in his age group and has also earned praise for his leadership qualities, having captained an exciting Ajax team at the tender age of 19.

Blessed with an excellent ability to read the game, De Ligt is a clean tackler of the ball and is capable of starting plays out from the back. The Dutchman is already an experienced campaigner despite being just 21 years of age and is a key player for club and country.

While Barcelona already came close to signing him last summer, Real Madrid could turn to him when they begin their search for a Sergio Ramos replacement.

