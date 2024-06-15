Euro 2024 got underway on Friday (June 14) with a lot of focus on Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal. While Roberto Martinez’s men come into the tournament as one of the favorites, there are question marks about how influential Ronaldo will be this time.

The 39-year-old comes into the tournament in a rich vein of form, having scored 44 goals for Al-Nassr last season. Ronaldo also bagged a brace in a friendly against the Republic of Ireland earlier this week and looks set to make his mark at Euro 2024.

However, Ronaldo had a disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he lost his starting place to Goncalo Ramos in the knockouts. Also, the level of competition in the Saudi Pro League is not comparable to a tournament like the European Championships. As such, the former Real Madrid ace might find it hard to replicate his domestic form in Germany this month.

Ronaldo might still prove to be decisive for his side, as Germany legend Bastian Schweinsteiger thinks - tipping the Portuguese for the Euro 2024 Golden Boot.

However, we think there are others who might be recognized as the best player instead of Ronaldo. Let’s take a look at five such players.

5 players who could win player of the tournament ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024

#5 Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Lamine Yamal has already made history at the European Championships. At 16 years and 338 days, he became the youngest player to start a game in the competition’s history in Spain's opening game against Croatia on Saturday. He also grabbed an assist as La Roja cruised to a 3-0 win at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

Yamal is coming off a breakthrough season for Barcelona, registering seven goals and 10 assists in 50 appearances across competitions.

The 16-year-old has also been making waves in a Spain shirt as he got a standing ovation after shining in their 3-3 draw against Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu. Already their youngest-ever player and goalscorer, Yamal will be crucial to Spain’s chances at Euro 2024, and will likely be their standout player if they reach the latter stages.

#4 Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Florian Wirtz made a memorable start to Euro 2024, scoring the opening goal in his side’s 5-1 thumping of Scotland on Friday. The 21-year-old is coming off a spectacular season with Bayer Leverkusen, winning the Bundesliga undefeated and clinching the DFB Pokal, while also reaching the final of the Europa League.

As hosts, Germany will be expected to go deep in the tournament, and Wirtz will be key in Die Mannschaft’s potential success.

#3 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes comes into the tournament as one of the players to watch.

Fernandes has been one of the best attacking midfielders in the world since his move to Manchester United in January 2020. The 29-year-old has had another impressive season, registering 15 goals and 13 assists in 48 games in all competitions, helping the Red Devils win the FA Cup.

Fernandes has also registered three goals and two assists in his last four appearances for his national team. He will have a big role to play if Portugal are to lift the Euro 2024 trophy next month.

#2 Phil Foden (England)

Phil Foden is one of the most in-form players in the world. The Englishman was named Premier League Player of the season after contributing 19 goals and eight assists in 35 appearances, helping Manchester City clinch a record-breaking fourth consecutive league title.

Having won six Premier Leagues, a Champions League and numerous other honors with City, Foden will be looking to lift his first major trophy with England at Euro 2024.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (France)

Real Madrid’s latest superstar signing, Kylian Mbappe will be fired up to begin his post-Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) era by lifting the Euro 2024 trophy. Although Mbappe had an underwhelming Euro 2020, he played a starring role in the last two FIFA World Cups, helping France win in 2018 and reach the final in 2022.

The 25-year-old has scored 12 goals in the last three major tournaments - tied with England’s Harry Kane and more than any other European player. He is also coming off a 44-goal season with PSG.

France are among the favorites for this year’s Euros, and Mbappe will likely be the among the leading candidates for the Golden Ball.