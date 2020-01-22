5 players with an outside bet of making the England squad this summer | Euro 2020 Watch

Could Dominic Calvert-Lewin find himself in England contention this summer?

Euro 2020 is still several months away, and yet the international tournament is already on the minds of plenty of fans, with England’s chances being debated by supporters and pundits alike. But is Gareth Southgate’s squad set?

Sure, there are a handful of players – Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, and so on – who are likely guaranteed a spot in the Three Lions’ squad if they’re fit, but other players who were heavily involved in qualifying – Ross Barkley and Danny Rose, for instance – have struggled to make an impact in 2019-20.

That means that squad places could still be up for grabs, and here are 5 good outside bets to make it into Southgate’s England squad come June.

#1 Jack Grealish - Aston Villa

Jack Grealish has earned an England opportunity with his form

Given his incredible form at club level of late, it seems crazy to be labelling Jack Grealish as an outside bet to make England’s squad for Euro 2020, but the fact remains that the Aston Villa captain has yet to receive a senior call-up yet – let alone a maiden cap – and Gareth Southgate does tend to favour players who have performed well for him in the past.

There are plenty of reasons why he should buck that trend and call Grealish up for the tournament, though. There was a clamour for him to be included in the last England squad, which was named in November, but Southgate chose against it. Since then, the floppy-haired playmaker has gone from strength to strength, scoring a further 5 goals and registering 2 assists to take his totals to 7 and 5 in both categories.

When it comes to English attacking midfielders, nobody has been involved in more goals than the Villa man this season, and in other key areas – pass success rate, key passes per game and successful dribbles per game – Grealish is also ahead of England rivals Mason Mount and James Maddison. He’s also been fouled on more occasions than any other player in the entire Premier League.

Villa might be struggling right now but Grealish is doing more than any other player in his quest to help them to remain in the Premier League, and on form, he could be the best player outside of the top 6 right now. With everything considered, there can be no doubt that Southgate should take him to Euro 2020.

