5 players with unusual free-kick stances in Football 

Just like how tactics and systems of particular teams create a visual art on a footballing pitch, taking free-kicks and set pieces is a skill of its own and long mentioned in the history books, some players create an art out of it. Roberto Carlos, Andrea Pirlo, Roberto Baggio, Zinedine Zidane all in the past have shown that the art exists in not only how the ball is struck but also the positioning, the amount of footsteps and the amount of power applied to it along with the usage of the feet which have given rise to popular techniques such as the knuckle-ball.

However, as time has evolved, it has put forward players with unique footballing stances who are gifted with a terrific ability to convert free-kicks. These players have influenced a generation and several youngsters tend to copy their styles. Here are five players in football with unique free-kick stances.

5) Neymar Junior

Unlike the players in the past such as Frank Lampard or even Juninho who like to have proper run-ups before striking the ball when free-kicks are concerned, the stance of Neymar da Silva Santos Junior is a unique one. He takes a wide position from the ball but he just likes to keep one short accurate step before striking it clean.

Ever since his days in Brazil, the forward has been gifted with a knack of scoring free-kicks and that has developed over time till his career at Paris St.Germain. The lethal attacker has 22 goals from direct free-kicks and the most notable one of those free-kicks came in Barcelona's historic comeback at the Camp Nou where Neymar's free-kick rejuvenated Catalan hopes and it lead them to a victory over his current club PSG.

Neymar's free-kick stance does fall into the category of unusual but there are more players who have developed a distinct style of their own.

