×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 players with unusual free-kick stances in Football 

Syed Shaiban
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
287   //    01 Nov 2018, 19:42 IST

Just like how tactics and systems of particular teams create a visual art on a footballing pitch, taking free-kicks and set pieces is a skill of its own and long mentioned in the history books, some players create an art out of it. Roberto Carlos, Andrea Pirlo, Roberto Baggio, Zinedine Zidane all in the past have shown that the art exists in not only how the ball is struck but also the positioning, the amount of footsteps and the amount of power applied to it along with the usage of the feet which have given rise to popular techniques such as the knuckle-ball.

However, as time has evolved, it has put forward players with unique footballing stances who are gifted with a terrific ability to convert free-kicks. These players have influenced a generation and several youngsters tend to copy their styles. Here are five players in football with unique free-kick stances.

5) Neymar Junior


Brazil v Costa Rica: Group E - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Unlike the players in the past such as Frank Lampard or even Juninho who like to have proper run-ups before striking the ball when free-kicks are concerned, the stance of Neymar da Silva Santos Junior is a unique one. He takes a wide position from the ball but he just likes to keep one short accurate step before striking it clean.

Ever since his days in Brazil, the forward has been gifted with a knack of scoring free-kicks and that has developed over time till his career at Paris St.Germain. The lethal attacker has 22 goals from direct free-kicks and the most notable one of those free-kicks came in Barcelona's historic comeback at the Camp Nou where Neymar's free-kick rejuvenated Catalan hopes and it lead them to a victory over his current club PSG.

Neymar's free-kick stance does fall into the category of unusual but there are more players who have developed a distinct style of their own.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo David Beckham Greatest Footballers of All Time
Syed Shaiban
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
19 | Student | Lover of Sports | Editor, Columnist, Sports Writer | instagram : syed__shaiban
5 footballers who played with serious medical conditions
RELATED STORY
5 infamous feuds between managers and star players in...
RELATED STORY
The 5 Fastest Footballers in World Football
RELATED STORY
5 world-class football players who have lost their charisma
RELATED STORY
5 football records that Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to break
RELATED STORY
10 Players with most Red Cards in Premier League
RELATED STORY
Europe's top 5 Leagues and the 5 Most successful clubs in...
RELATED STORY
The 5 Richest Football Agents in the World
RELATED STORY
5 Things You Didn't Know About Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
5 Controversial Red Cards in recent times
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us