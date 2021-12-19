5 players who have won the most man-of-the-match awards in the Premier League this season

The Premier League is the most exciting and entertaining league in all of Europe. There has been a major power shift in Europe in recent times. Two of the last three UEFA Champions League finals were played between Premier League sides.

Premier League is home to some of the best players in the world

Thanks to its global reach and appeal, Premier League clubs are some of the richest in the world. They have the clout and the financial ability to rope in some of the very best players on the planet. As a result, the Premier League has never had any shortage of world-class performers.

Teams like Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and even Tottenham Hotspur, among others, have plenty of talented players. These teams have multiple individuals who can win matches all by themselves if the need arises.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players who have won the most man-of-the-match awards in the Premier League this season.

#5 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) - 5 man-of-the-match awards

Leicester City v Burnley - Premier League

Jamie Vardy didn't have a great 2020-21 season by his own lofty standards. The Englishman struggled for a while last term and ended the campaign with 15 goals and nine assists in 34 Premier League appearances.

It looked a bit like his abilities were starting to wane and he had turned 34 in January 2021. However, Vardy is getting back to his best this term. He has been a livewire in attack for the Foxes and has already won five man-of-the-match awards this term.

He has scored nine goals and provided an assist in 15 appearances in the Premier League so far this season.

William Hill @WilliamHill Most Premier League goals scored by English players this season:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 9 - Jamie Vardy

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 7 - Emile Smith Rowe

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 7 - Mason Mount



Three Lions. 🦁🦁🦁 Most Premier League goals scored by English players this season:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 9 - Jamie Vardy🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 7 - Emile Smith Rowe🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 7 - Mason MountThree Lions. 🦁🦁🦁 https://t.co/PLUMiaGSek

#4 Michail Antonio (West Ham United) - 5 man-of-the-match awards

West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League

West Ham United have been one of the surprise packages this season. They were widely thought to have hit their ceiling when they finished sixth in the Premier League last term. However, David Moyes and co. are on a mission to do better than last term.

Striker Michail Antonio's early season form helped the Hammers go shoulder to shoulder with the best in the league. Antonio is a top marksman who is a physically formidable presence in and around the final third.

His hold-up play is excellent and he can also chip in with some delicious finishes. Antonio is also great at setting up his teammates to score once he gets into dangerous areas. The 31-year-old has won five Premier League man-of-the-match awards this term.

He has scored six goals and provided four assists in 16 Premier League appearances so far this season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith