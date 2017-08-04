5 players you didn't know were accused of tax fraud

Everyone knows about Messi and Ronaldo, read to find out who were the rest.

by Harsh Biyani Top 5 / Top 10 04 Aug 2017, 18:33 IST

Di Maria was accused of not paying tax while he was at Real Madrid

Footballers, in today's generation, earn unbelievable amounts of money every week. They rake in even more through image rights, sponsorship deals and more.

You all must be aware of Ronaldo and Messi's tax fraud cases. The Real Madrid superstar appeared in court just a couple of days back.

Ronaldo has been accused of concealing his income from the sale of his image rights. It is believed that the Real Madrid forward has evaded €14.7m in taxes between 2011-2014.

Meanwhile, Messi has also been accused of tax fraud of €4.1m. During his trial, Messi revealed that he signed what his father said. His father said that he acted in good faith and was unaware about any wrongdoings.

The player was charged €2m in fine and was also sentenced to 21 months prison time. However in Spain, for a first time offender, a prison time of fewer than 24 months is served on a probation basis.

Here's a list of five players who were involved in a tax fraud case but you probably didn't know.

#5 Angel Di Maria

Currently playing for Paris Saint-German, Angel Di Maria was accused of tax fraud while he was playing for Real Madrid in 2013-14. The 29-year old has accepted to pay €2m to settle the tax case.

He was accused of two charges relating to his image rights. Apparently, the former Real Madrid player gave up his image rights to companies based in tax havens like Panama.

Also read: 5 players who fell out of love with their clubs after being linked to another

The two charges that he has been accused of carries an eight-month prison time each. However, in Spain, a first-time offender does not have to serve jail time if the sentence is less than 2 years.

So in the end, the PSG player ended up paying the fine and the case was closed.